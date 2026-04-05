Swansea vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Swansea vs Middlesbrough kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, April 6

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough's Championship promotion hopes suffered a major blow when they were beaten 2-1 by top-two rivals Millwall on Good Friday and they will be keen to bounce back when heading to Wales on Easter Monday.

Hosts Swansea have much less to play for as they are clear of danger but a fair way off the playoffs. However, they are a solid side and Boro may need their key men to step up if they are to prevail at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Swansea vs Middlesbrough betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

1pt Evs bet365

Swansea vs Middlesbrough preview

Friday's detrimental 2-1 home defeat to promotion rivals Millwall has seen Middlesbrough slip to third in the Championship and with Ipswich just two points behind them and holding two games in hand, Kim Hellberg's side cannot afford to finish the Easter weekend without a victory.

Given their hosts are playing for very little, a trip to mid-table Swansea looks a golden opportunity for Boro to pick up a much-needed three points.

However, the Teesiders are without a win in four matches and their inability to beat Charlton, Bristol City and Blackburn in that run means they are impossible to trust at odds-on.

Swansea will look to test their nervy visitors and a sequence of eight wins in 11 home games suggests they could add to Boro's growing troubles. Shutting out Hellberg's men may prove tougher, though.

The Swans have conceded three times in each of their last two matches, so Middlesbrough should find some joy in Wales, and over 2.5 goals is set to land for the eighth time in their last nine away games.

Swansea vs Middlesbrough Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Aidan Morris to have a shot on target

Melker Widell to have a shot on target

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Key stats for Swansea vs Middlesbrough

♦ Swansea have won eight of their last 11 home games

♦ Middlesbrough are on a four-match winless run

♦ The Swans have managed only one clean sheet in seven games, conceding 13 goals in that time

♦ Boro have won five of their last seven away matches

♦ Four of Swansea's last six games have featured at least three goals

Swansea vs Middlesbrough betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Swansea vs Middlesbrough in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Monday's match.

Market Odds Swansea 14-5 Middlesbrough 10-11 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Swansea vs Middlesbrough team news and predicted line-ups

Swansea

Ethan Galbraith has been ruled out for the season, joining Zeidane Inoussa and Josh Key on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Vigouroux; Ward, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Stamenic; Ronald, Yalcouye, Widell; Vipotnik.

Subs: Samuels-Smith, Fulton, Cullen, Nunes, Walta, Eom, Idah.

Middlesbrough

Hayden Hackney and Morgan Whittaker did not feature in the defeat to Millwall and are set to miss out again. Matt Targett was forced off in that loss and has joined Darragh Lennihan, Alfie Jones and Samuel Silvera on the injury list.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Brynn; Ayling, Malanda, Fry; Brittain, Browne, Morris, Bangura; McGree, Conway; Sene.

Subs: Edmundson, Munroe, McCabe, Castledine, Gilbert, Sarmiento, Strelec.

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FAQs

When is Swansea vs Middlesbrough in the Championship?

Swansea vs Middlesbrough takes place on Monday, April 6 and kicks off at 5.30pm BST.

Where is Swansea vs Middlesbrough being played?

Swansea vs Middlesbrough will take place at the Swansea.com Stadium in Wales.

Where can I watch Swansea vs Middlesbrough?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Swansea vs Middlesbrough?

Swansea are 14-5 to win, Middlesbrough are 10-11 favourites and the draw is 13-5.

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