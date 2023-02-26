Swansea v Rotherham predictions: Swans can get back on track

Where to watch

Best bet

Swansea to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 6-4 bet365

Team news

Swansea

German goalkeeper Steven Benda and Jamie Paterson remain sidelined.

Rotherham

Wes Harding could be recalled to the starting line-up as Grant Hall is out with a hamstring injury. Sean Morrison, Domingos Quina and Benjamin Wiles are out.

Match preview

Russell Martin has pleaded for patience from the Swansea supporters following their poor recent run of form in the Championship, but the Swans boss could relieve some pressure with a high-scoring win over relegation-threatened Rotherham.

Boos echoed throughout the Swansea.com Stadium after Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Stoke, which was their fourth loss in five and means they have won just three times in their last 19 games in all competitions.

That is a damning statistic for a team who are long odds-on to regain the winning thread, but Martin is keen not to focus on the criticism and insists things will soon improve.

And there’s every chance of matters taking a positive turn against the Millers, who sit 20th and only five points above the relegation places.

Rotherham boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 win at home to Sunderland a week ago but they have had less to cheer about on their travels.

Matt Taylor’s side have picked up only 13 of their 36 points on the road, failing to win on any of their last seven trips away from the New York Stadium.

Rotherham have avoided defeat only twice in their last six away games and those efforts came in draws against second-bottom Blackpool and a Watford side who were plagued by injuries.

Swansea have kept one clean sheet in their last 12 Championship clashes and those defensive deficiencies should give the visitors some hope, but they too have flaws at the back and have conceded at least twice in eight of their 17 away matches.

The Swans find themselves in mid-table mediocrity but they are one of the best at retaining possession in the Championship and are likely to dominate the ball throughout.

That should ensure the hosts create plenty of opportunities and there’s every chance of a few goals, especially if the Swans’ recent home matches are anything to go by.

There have been a whopping 96 goals scored during Swansea’s 33 league games and nine of their last 11 games on their own patch have rewarded backers of over 2.5 goals.

The Swans may be breached but they have scored at least twice in eight of their last 11 on home soil and this looks the perfect opportunity for Martin to silence his critics.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in each of Swansea’s last four home league games.

Probable teams

Swansea (3-4-2-1): Fisher; Cabango, Wood, Darling; Sorinola, Allen, Grimes, Manning; Piroe, Cooper; Whittaker.

Subs: Fulton, Cundle, Latibeaudiere, Ntcham, Walsh, Congreve, Naughton.

Rotherham (4-4-1-1): Johansson; Harding, Peltier, Humphreys, Hjelde; Ogbene, Coventry, Fosu, Ferguson; Rathbone; Hugill.

Subs: Wright, Eaves, Bramall, Kelly, Lindsay, Odoffin, Washington.

