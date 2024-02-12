Racing Post logo
Championship

Swansea v Leeds predictions and free football tips: Leeds can continue promotion march

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Swansea v Leeds in the Championship on Monday

Daniel Farke's Leeds are flying high in the Championship this season
Daniel Farke's Leeds are flying high in the Championship this season

Where to watch

Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Leeds to win & over 2.5 goals
2pts 5-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Image link

Swansea v Leeds predictions

Swansea won their first Championship match under Luke Williams at the weekend but a much sterner examination awaits them against top-two hopefuls Leeds on Tuesday.

After failing to beat Birmingham, Southampton, Leicester and Plymouth in Williams' first four matches at the helm, the Swans produced a disciplined performance to win 1-0 at Hull on Saturday.

However, Leeds are on the charge and are up to third after winning their first six league games of the year.

Daniel Farke's visitors are also into the fifth round of the FA Cup after seeing off Plymouth 4-1 in a replay last week, and they are particularly dangerous going forwards.

Leeds have scored at least three times in five of their nine matches in 2024 and backing an away win and over 2.5 goals in South Wales is a tempting proposition at a shade of odds-against.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 12 February 2024inChampionship

Last updated 17:56, 12 February 2024

