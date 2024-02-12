Swansea v Leeds predictions and free football tips: Leeds can continue promotion march

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Leeds to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 5-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Swansea v Leeds predictions

Swansea won their first Championship match under Luke Williams at the weekend but a much sterner examination awaits them against top-two hopefuls Leeds on Tuesday.

After failing to beat Birmingham, Southampton, Leicester and Plymouth in Williams' first four matches at the helm, the Swans produced a disciplined performance to win 1-0 at Hull on Saturday.

However, Leeds are on the charge and are up to third after winning their first six league games of the year.

Daniel Farke's visitors are also into the fifth round of the FA Cup after seeing off Plymouth 4-1 in a replay last week, and they are particularly dangerous going forwards.

Leeds have scored at least three times in five of their nine matches in 2024 and backing an away win and over 2.5 goals in South Wales is a tempting proposition at a shade of odds-against.

