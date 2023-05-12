Sunderland v Luton predictions and odds: Home comforts can benefit the Black Cats
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Sunderland v Luton Town in the Championship playoff semi-final, first leg on Saturday
Where to watch Sunderland v Luton
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 5.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Sunderland
2pts 7-4 bet365, Betfair
Sunderland v Luton odds
Sunderland 7-4
Luton 9-5
Draw 11-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Sunderland v Luton team news
Sunderland
Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin are doubts and Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese are ruled out.
Luton
Reece Burke and Gabriel Osho returned for the 0-0 draw at home to Hull on Monday but Cauley Woodrow remains unavailable.
Sunderland v Luton predictions
Sunderland's qualification for the Championship playoffs came as a surprise but they will be determined to seize their unexpected opportunity and can take another step forward by defeating Luton in the first leg of their semi-final at the Stadium of Light.
Luton finished the season 11 points above the Black Cats and are unbeaten in their last 14 matches.
However, the Hatters will be well aware of the tough task that awaits them on Wearside, where the vast majority of a huge crowd will be supporting the home side.
Of the teams in the second-tier playoffs Sunderland have the poorest home record with just 30 points amassed from 23 fixtures.
But the noise level will be well above average for the visit of Luton, and that may assist Tony Mowbray's side in establishing an advantage.
Sunderland made the most of home advantage in last season's League One playoffs by starting off with a 1-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday.
And they have the tools to hurt Luton with left winger Jack Clarke and Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo capable of moments of match-winning brilliance.
Luton are a well-drilled side with an impressive away record, and their physical front two of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo will pose a threat if given the right service.
It may be a match of fine margins but the onus is on Sunderland to push for the win and if they can maintain a high tempo and keep the crowd involved, they should do enough to claim victory.
Key stat
Sunderland are unbeaten in their last nine matches
Probable teams
Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Gooch, Hume, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Ekwah; Roberts, Diallo, Clarke; Gelhardt.
Subs: Bass, Ba, Taylor, Pritchard, Lihadji, Michut, Anderson.
Luton (3-5-2): Horvath; Lockyer, Bradley, Bell; Drameh, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Campbell, Doughty; Morris, Adebayo.
Subs: Shea, Berry, Clark, Potts, Freeman, Osho, Burke.
