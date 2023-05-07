Racing Post logo
League Two

Stockport v Hartlepool predictions and odds: Expect a fast start from County

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Stockport County v Hartlepool in League Two on Monday

Stockport manager Dave Challinor
Stockport manager Dave ChallinorCredit: James Gill - Danehouse

Where to watch Stockport v Hartlepool

Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm Monday

Best bet

Stockport-Stockport double result
2pts 8-11 general

Stockport v Hartlepool odds

Stockport 1-5
Hartlepool 16-1
Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

18+begambleaware.org

Stockport v Hartlepool predictions

Stockport need Northampton to drop points at Tranmere if they are to have any hope of sealing automatic promotion to League One but County should at least do their part by winning at home to relegated Hartlepool.

Dave Challinor's men have kept the pressure on the Cobblers with back-to-back wins over Rochdale and champions Leyton Orient and it's no surprise to see the hosts offered at short odds to beat a Pools side who have struggled all season.

Stockport should make a fast start at Edgeley Park while promotion remains in the balance and are likely to win comfortably, although the mood in the stadium could change depending on what is happening 46 miles east at Prenton Park.

Hartlepool have the worst defensive record in League Two so the hosts will expect to be up by half-time and their visitors may lack the quality to get back in the game. 

Key stat

Hartlepool have trailed at half-time in four of their last five matches

author image
Joe ChampionRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 May 2023Last updated 13:54, 7 May 2023
