Southampton vs Ipswich predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Southampton vs Ipswich kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, April 28th

Kick-off 7.45pm

Venue St Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Four teams are battling to finish second in the Championship, including Southampton and Ipswich, who lock horns at the St Mary's Stadium in a high stakes encounter.

Ipswich need a win to trigger a promotion party, but a victory for Southampton would keep them in the hunt and ensure a tension-packed finish to the campaign.

Southampton vs Ipswich betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Ipswich

2pts 11-5 bet365, Hills

Best player bet

Azor Matusiwa to commit over 1.5 fouls

23-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Cam Bragg first player carded

18-1 bet365

Southampton vs Ipswich preview

Ipswich approach the final five days of the 46-game season with two opportunities to clinch automatic promotion – and they can take the first of them by taking all three points at Southampton.

The Tractor Boys need four more points to be mathematically assured of a top-two finish but, in realistic terms, one more win would put them beyond the reach of Millwall, who have a vastly inferior goal difference.

The Suffolk side have the insurance of a final home fixture against mid-table QPR, but they will be keen to finish the job as soon as possible and have the bonus of facing Southampton just three days after the south coast side were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

Ipswich were content to share the spoils from their weekend 0-0 draw at West Brom because it took them back above Millwall and extended the gap to Southampton from three points to four.

But there will be a different dynamic to the Southampton game, because three points is the Suffolk side's clear target this week and the only way to achieve it is to find a win from one of the remaining games.

Ipswich can afford to take a few risks and their attitude will be mirrored by Southampton, who know that anything other than a win would consign them to the playoffs.

A classic contest is on the cards, and an open, intense game could favour Ipswich, who may have a little more energy left in the tank.

Ipswich's fitness levels were evident at West Brom where they came on strong in the final twenty minutes.

The strength of their bench has been hugely important over the course of the campaign and it was an asset against Albion, where talented quartet Jaden Philogene, Marcelino Nunez, Wes Burns and George Hirst came on for the final period of the game.

Southampton also have a deep squad but their resources are a little more stretched than usual with key midfielder Flynn Downes suspended and several players likely to be fatigued after their Wembley exertions.

Saints manager Tonda Eckert will ask his players for another big shift, but a dip in performance looks likely and Ipswich are primed to take advantage.

Azor relishes a physical battle

Every successful Championship team needs a physical edge and a lot of Ipswich's donkey work is done by Dutch midfielder Azor Matusiwa.

The 27-year-old is key to breaking up opposition attacks, but he takes plenty of risks.

Bragg could be booked

Southampton take pride in their youth development and must be pleased by the progress of Cam Bragg, who is enjoying a breakthrough campaign.

Bragg has featured in 20 games this season and was among the starters in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City. The 21-year-old is an all-action midfielder but can be rash with his tackling and looks overpriced to collect the game's first card.

Southampton vs Ipswich Bet Builder

Jaden Philogene anytime goalscorer

The 24-year-old will be fresh after his substitute role at West Brom and can add to his 11-goal total.

Finn Azaz to have a shot on target

After demonstrating his shooting prowess against Manchester City, the Irish international can at least test the reflexes of Ipswich keeper Christian Walton.

Over 2 goals

Both teams will be pushing for a victory so a high-scoring outcome looks likely.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Key stats for Southampton vs Ipswich

♦ Southampton have scored in each of their last 23 matches

♦ All of Southampton’s last seven games have generated at least three goals

♦ Both teams have scored in six of Southampton’s last seven fixtures

♦ Ipswich have lost only one of their last 13 matches

♦ The Tractor Boys have scored two goals or more in seven of their last nine Championship away games

Southampton vs Ipswich betting odds

Sign up with William Hill to bet on Southampton vs Ipswich in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Tuesday's clash at St Mary's:

Market Odds Southampton 23-20 Ipswich 11-5 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Southampton vs Ipswich team news and predicted line-ups

Southampton

Jack Stephens is a doubt and Flynn Downes serves the second match of a three-game ban.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning; Bragg, Charles; Matsuki, Azaz, Leo Scienza; Larin.

Subs: Jander, Fellows, Archer, Stewart, Welington, Jelert, Edozie.

Ipswich

Leif Davis is doubtful while Conor Townsend, David Button and Ashley Young are sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Greaves; Matusiwa, Taylor; Philogene, Nunez, Clarke; Hirst.

Subs: Egeli, Ivan Azon, McAteer, Mehmeti, Burns, Johnson, Neil.

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FAQs

When is Southampton vs Ipswich in the Championship?

Southampton vs Ipswich takes place on Tuesday, April 28 and kicks off at 7.45pm BST.

Where is Southampton vs Ipswich being played?

The venue for the game is St Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

Where can I watch Southampton vs Ipswich?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Southampton vs Ipswich?

Southampton are 23-20 beat Ipswich, who are an 11-5 chance. The draw is 23-10 with William Hill.

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