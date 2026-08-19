Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford predictions, 11-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, August 20

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Hillsborough, Sheffield

Competition League One

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Sheffield Wednesday have made a promising start to the season but they will be preparing for a stern test against Bradford, who are widely expected to be among their rivals in the League One promotion race.

Both clubs took maximum points on the opening day of the league season, when the Owls sealed a 2-1 success at Leyton Orient and the Bantams won 2-0 at home to Peterborough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Sheffield Wednesday draw no bet

1pt 4-5 Paddy Power

Best player bet

Louie Barry to score at any time

23-10 Paddy Power

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford preview

Sheffield Wednesday are rediscovering the winning habit after relegation from the Championship and they can move to the top of League One by beating Bradford in an eagerly-anticipated Yorkshire derby.

Confidence is building for Henrik Pedersen's side, who followed a 1-0 victory at home to Bolton in the EFL Cup with a 2-1 league success at Leyton Orient.

There are already signs that Wednesday are a totally different side from the team which finished at the foot of the Championship last season with just two wins and 32 defeats.

Wednesday's new owners, Arise Capital Partners, swiftly gained the trust of supporters by persuading the EFL to drop the threat of a 15-point deduction.

And they are providing the funds for a much-needed revamp of the squad which is well under way and it's likely that more business will be done before the transfer window closes.

A total of 13 fresh faces have arrived but a few of the key members of last season's team have stayed on, including striker Jamal Lowe, who has scored in back-to-back appearances.

Wednesday started tentatively in Saturday's league opener at Orient, but they grew into the game and sealed victory despite an extraordinary second-half miss from club legend Barry Bannan, who put the ball wide with the goal at his mercy.

Facing a physical and well-organised Bradford, who were unsuccessful in last season's playoffs, could be a trickier challenge.

The Bantams are keen to improve on last season's fourth place and have made some decent additions including centre-forward Jake Beesley and attacking midfielder Adam Phillips, who registered league goal tallies of 13 and nine in their final seasons with Burton and Barnsley.

However, Graham Alexander's side will be up against a resurgent Wednesday, roared on by a large home crowd, and they may struggle to spoil the party.

Lively Louie could make the difference

Wednesday have recruited with the clear target of promotion and one of their best pieces of business could be the permanent signing of Aston Villa winger Louie Barry.

Over three loan spells with Stockport, Barry scored 27 goals in 49 league matches.

The 23-year-old is proven at this level and looks overpriced to score on his first home league appearance for the club.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford Bet Builder

Louie Barry to have one or more shots on target

Barry looks primed for his first start of the season and he can threaten the Bradford goal

Callum Slattery to be carded

The former Motherwell man was carded eight times in the Scottish Premiership last season and his first League One yellow could be imminent.

Under 3.5 goals

Both teams are solid defensively so a low-scoring outcome seems likely.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford

♦ Sheffield Wednesday have won their last three matches

♦ Wednesday have conceded no more than one goal in seven of their last eight fixtures

♦ Six of Wednesday's last nine matches have featured no more than two goals

♦ Seventeen of Bradford's last 18 fixtures have generated fewer than four goals

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Sheffield Wednesday 29-20 Bradford 7-4 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford team news and predicted line-ups

Sheffield Wednesday

Tyler Onyango was forced off in the first half against Leyton Orient and is a major doubt. Di'Shon Bernard, Billy Mitchell and Cole McGhee remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Lumley; Palmer, Otegbayo, Swinkels, M Lowe; Bannan, Thornton; Barry, Slattery, Gray; J Lowe.

Subs: Cooper, Liongola, Burstow, Fusire, Grainger, Santos, Trueman.

Bradford

Stephen Humphrys is back in training and pushing for a place in the squad.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): McCracken; Pennington, Baldwin, Gillesphey; Neufville, Sarcevic, Connolly, Touray; Pointon, Phillips; Beesley.

Subs: Jackson, Swan, Cartwright, Powell, Lapslie, Wright, Humphrys.

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FAQs

When is Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford in League One?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford takes place on Thursday, August 20th and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford being played?

The venue for the game is Hillsborough in Sheffield.

Where can I watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford?

Sheffield Wednesday are 29-20 to win, Bradford are a 7-4 chance and the draw is 23-10 with bet365.

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