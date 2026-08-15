Sheffield United vs Birmingham predictions, 7-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Sheffield United vs Birmingham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, August 15

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

Sheffield United host Birmingham in the Championship on Saturday and both clubs are aiming to improve on mid-table finishes last season.

The rivals warmed up for their league opener at Bramall Lane with away wins in the EFL Cup as the Blades beat Mansfield 3-0 and Blues won 1-0 at Swansea.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

2pts Evs general

Best player bet

Sydie Peck to score or assist

3-1 bet365

Sheffield United vs Birmingham preview

Sheffield United lost 12 of their first 15 matches in 2025-26 so last weekend's 3-0 EFL Cup victory at Mansfield was a satisfying result for their fans.

The Blades are bidding to make a winning start to the Championship campaign when they host Birmingham, who beat them 2-1 at St Andrew's in the first round of the League Cup last term.

The Blues finished tenth in the division, four points clear of the Blades, who rallied after the return of Chris Wilder in mid-September.

Despite the summer departures of Gustavo Hamer and Andre Brooks, Wilder has some talented attacking players in his squad.

Striker Patrick Bamford scored in the fourth minute at Mansfield, where Joe Rothwell and Callum O'Hare also caught the eye, and over 2.5 goals looks a good bet against Birmingham.

It was a winner in 16 of the Blades' last 18 home matches – and the other two ended 1-1.

Birmingham, runaway champions of League One two seasons ago, had a solid Championship campaign under Chris Davies despite their poor away record.

They lost 13 of their 23 league fixtures on the road, including a 3-0 defeat at Bramall Lane just before Christmas.

Birmingham's successful pre-season schedule ended with a 2-2 draw against Barcelona and they edged past Swansea 1-0 in their EFL Cup tie in south Wales.

August Priske's 44th-minute winner was their only shot on target, however, while the Swans fired 14 attempts at James Beadle's goal.

But there should be more to come from a Birmingham attacking unit featuring Jay Stansfield and Luis Vazquez, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Getafe in La Liga.

Pick Peck to provide spark for Blades

Sheffield United's second goal at Mansfield was a Mark McGuinness header from Sydie Peck's corner and exciting young midfielder Peck is a tempting bet to score or assist a goal on Saturday.

The England Under-21 international contributed five goals and four assists in last season's Championship, scoring the winner at Derby on the final day of term.

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Sheffield United vs Birmingham Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Both teams scored in five of Birmingham's last six games in 2025-26 and Sheffield United's last 13 home fixtures have featured goals for both teams.

Carlos Vicente to score or assist

The Spanish winger scored eight league goals in just 21 starts for Alaves and Birmingham last season and set up the Blues' winner at Swansea.

Christoph Klarer to be shown a card

The Birmingham centre-back faced Sheffield United three times last season, in the Championship and the EFL Cup, and he was booked in all three meetings.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Sheffield United vs Birmingham

♦ Sheffield United lost eight of their first nine Championship matches in 2025-26

♦ Both teams scored in 15 of the Blades' last 19 league games

♦ Only five of Birmingham's 17 league victories last season came away from home

♦ Birmingham scored with their only shot on target in the 1-0 EFL Cup win at Swansea

Sheffield United vs Birmingham betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Sheffield United vs Birmingham City in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match:

Market Odds Sheffield United 7-5 Birmingham 9-5 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham team news and predicted line-ups

Sheffield United

Kalvin Phillips is building up his match fitness so should start on the bench. Tahith Chong will be assessed after coming off in the first half against Mansfield. Midfielder Gustavo Hamer and winger Andre Brooks have been sold to Coventry and Norwich.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Cooper; Seriki, Tanganga, McGuinness, Burrows; Donovan, Peck, Rothwell, O'Hare; Bamford, Cannon

Subs: Doherty, Phillips, Arblaster, One, Campbell, Riedewald, Davies

Birmingham

Midfielder Marc Leonard is likely to be the Blues' only injury absentee. August Priske should be preferred to summer signing Luis Vazquez up front.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Buchanan; Iwata, Solis; Vicente, Paik, Stansfield; Priske

Subs: Cochrane, Laird, Vazquez, Gray, Wright, Fry, Roberts

Read more on the EFL:

Dan Childs: Our resident EFL expert has five tips for the opening Saturday of the 2026-27 season

'They look a class apart from their second-tier rivals' – Dan Childs's ante-post tips

Notts County vs Leicester predictions, 12-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

FAQs

When is Sheffield United vs Birmingham in the Championship?

Sheffield United vs Birmingham takes place on Saturday, August 15 and kicks off at 5.30pm BST.

Where is Sheffield United vs Birmingham being played?

The venue for the game is Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Where can I watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham?

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Sheffield United vs Birmingham?

Sheffield United are 7-5 to win, Birmingham are a 9-5 chance and the draw is 23-10 with Sky Bet.

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