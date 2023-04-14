Sheffield United v Cardiff predictions and odds: Bluebirds' woes look set to continue

Where to watch Sheffield United v Cardiff

Sky Sports Football and Main Event, Saturday 12.30pm

Best bet

Sheffield United to win to nil

1pt 6-4 bet365

Sheffield United v Cardiff odds

Sheffield United 11-20

Cardiff 11-2

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield United v Cardiff team news

Sheffield United

Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn and Daniel Jebbison are out. Wes Foderingham is suspended while Max Lowe is a doubt.

Cardiff

Ebou Adams, Jamilu Collins, Calum Robinson, Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo areinjured, Callum O'Dowda is a doubt.

Sheffield United v Cardiff predictions

Sheffield United and Cardiff face off in the Championship in an early kick-off that could be crucial in both the promotion and relegation battles.

The Blades are on the brink of returning to the Premier League automatically but a defeat to likely league winners Burnley last time out was a blow.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was sent off after 17 minutes in that clash and Paul Heckingbottom’s side did well to battle on in the face of that adversity before eventually succumbing to two late goals.

Cardiff are nowhere near the level of the Clarets, however, and the hosts should enjoy the drop in class.

Only Blackpool have lost more than the Bluebirds’ 20 games this season and their mini-revival in February after the arrival of new boss Sabri Lamouchi has come to a juddering halt as they have taken four points from the last 15 available.

The strugglers are the lowest scorers in the division, netting just 33 times in 40 matches. Those difficulties in attack mean they have lost by a single goal 13 times in the league this season and those tight matches going against them could ultimately be their downfall.

The Bluebirds have a game in hand on their rivals in the race to avoid the drop but they still have both of the top two in their final six ties.

Sheffield United should be able to keep the visitors at bay and are fancied to record a comfortable win to nil to move one step closer to the top flight.

Key stat

Cardiff have lost five of their last seven Championship away games to nil

Probable teams

Sheffield United (3-4-2-1): Davies; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Doyle, Berge, Baldock; Ndiaye, McAtee; McBurnie

Subs: Fleck, Basham, Sharp, Osula, Clark, Norwood, Wharton

Cardiff (4-4-2): Allsop; Ng, McGuinness, Kipre, Romeo; Harris, Sawyers, Wintle, Davies; Etete, Kaba

Subs: Ralls, Simpson, Rinomhota, Alnwick, Harris, Wickham, Sang

