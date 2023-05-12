Salford v Stockport predictions and odds: Fast-finishing County can claim vital first-leg lead

Where to watch Salford v Stockport

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 7.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Stockport

1pt 8-5 Coral

Salford v Stockport odds

Salford 15-8

Stockport 8-5

Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Salford v Stockport team news

Salford

Richard Nartey and Ryan Watson have been sidelined since March but otherwise manager Neil Wood has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Stockport

County are without top scorer Kyle Wootton and influential midfielder Antoni Sarcevic. Will Collar and Paddy Madden were on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Hartlepool on the last day of the season but are expected to return to the starting line-up.

Salford v Stockport predictions

Stockport picked up 45 points in 2023, more than any other side in League Two, and the Hatters can edge a tight playoff semi-final first leg against Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.

These are two well-backed clubs with big ambitions and County were installed as pre-season title favourites despite being crowned National League champions only last season.

Those lofty expectations played their part in a slow start to the campaign, when they won only two of their opening 11 games, yet they were still in with a shot of automatic promotion on the final day.

Northampton’s 1-0 victory over Tranmere put paid to those aspirations, but Dave Challinor’s side did finish the season on a 13-game unbeaten run and their tally of 22 clean sheets was bettered only by champions Leyton Orient.

Not only did County close out the campaign with wind in their sails but they had an excellent record against their playoff rivals, taking four points from each of Salford, Bradford and Carlisle.

Will Collar and Paddy Madden were on target as the Hatters won 2-0 on their trip to Greater Manchester rivals Salford earlier in the season and that duo are going to be vital in the absence of Kyle Wootton.

This is a long-awaited League Two playoff campaign for Salford, who have ticked it off at the fourth time of asking, but that adds to the pressure and their home form is a concern.

Despite finishing seventh, the Ammies had the 14th-best home form in the division with only ten wins from 23 games and they lost three of their final four fixtures at the Peninsula Stadium to nil.

Key stat

Stockport kept eight clean sheets in their final 13 games in League Two.

Probable teams

Salford (4-2-3-1): Cairns; Shephard, Vassell, Mariappa, Touray; Mallan, Watt; Bolton, Hendry, Barry; Smith.

Subs: Lund, Leak, McAleny, Morton, Galbraith, McLoughlin, Bellagambi.

Stockport (3-5-2): Hinchliffe; Wright, Horsfall, Hussey; Knoyle, Collar, Croasdale, Camps, Hippolyte; Olaofe, Madden.

Subs: Byrne, Stretton, Lewis, Davenport, Johnson, Lemonheigh-Evans, Rydel.

Follow us on Twitter