Salford vs Bromley predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Salford vs Bromley kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, April 23

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Peninsula Stadium, Salford

Competition League Two

TV Sky Sports Football

League Two Bromley sealed a second promotion in three seasons at the weekend despite drawing 0-0 with Cambridge, and they are 8-11 to go up to League One as champions.

The Ravens have a two-point lead over MK Dons with two games remaining and put one hand on the title with a win at fourth-placed Salford, who hoping to join them in the third tier.

Salford vs Bromley betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Bromley draw no bet

1pt 23-10 Paddy Power

Salford vs Bromley preview

Long-term leaders Bromley need two more wins to seal the League Two title and they can get the first of those by getting the better of promotion-chasing Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.

It has been a fantastic season for Bromley, who were officially promoted last Saturday when Notts County lost 2-1 at home to Barnet.

The Ravens have won two promotions over the last three seasons but are determined to go up as champions and will do their utmost to stay a step ahead of MK Dons, who are two points worse off and possess a superior goal difference.

Bromley's desire is to secure six more points, although they are up against a highly motivated Salford side striving to stay in the hunt for a top-three finish.

Salford should sense an opportunity to chase down third-placed Cambridge, who remained just a single point inside the automatic promotion spots after Tuesday's 2-1 loss at home to playoff-chasing Grimsby.

However, Karl Robinson's side have had a few ups and downs in recent weeks with precious points squandered away to Crewe (0-1) and at home to Gillingham (0-0) before a response was forthcoming in Saturday's 2-1 triumph at Oldham.

Salford require two more wins to apply maximum pressure on Cambridge, but their status as odds-on favourites to beat Bromley seems hard to justify.

Throughout the season Bromley have shown the capacity to defeat teams with far bigger budgets and greater expectations.

Andy Woodman's side have continued to perform at a high level without their injured top scorer Michael Cheek, who has been absent since early March, and they look overpriced at register a 24th league win of the campaign.

Salford vs Bromley Bet Builder

Nicke Kabamba anytime goalscorer

Jude Arthurs to be carded

Both teams to score

Pays out at 18-1 with bet365

Key stats for Salford vs Bromley

♦ Nine of Salford's last ten fixtures have yielded under 3.5 goals

♦ Three of Bromley's last six wins have been by a 2-1 scoreline

♦ Bromley have lost just two of their last 27 matches

♦ The Ravens have scored in nine of their last ten games

♦ Both teams have scored in four of Bromley's last five matches

Salford vs Bromley betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Salford vs Bromley in League Two. Here are the latest odds for Thursday's match at the Peninsula Stadium:

Match betting Odds Salford 3-4 Bromley 29-10 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Salford vs Bromley team news and predicted line-ups

Salford

Kadeem Harris and Fabio Borini were absent from the squad for Saturday's 2-1 triumph at Oldham and Ben Woodburn, Ossama Ashley, Michael Rose, Kallum Cesay and Kelly N'Mai are longer-term absentees.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Young; Mnoga, Oluwo, Cooper, Garbutt; Grant; Longelo, Butcher, Austerfield, Graydon; Udoh.

Subs: Ehibhatiomhan, Dorrington, Malcolm, Siri, Stockton, Turton, Harris.

Bromley

Striker Michael Cheek has been sidelined since early March but no fresh injuries have been reported since Thursday's 0-0 draw at home to Cambridge.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Smith; Sowunmi, Webster, Medley; Ifill, Charles, Arthurs, Pinnock; Krauhaus, Thompson; Kabamba.

Subs: Hondermarck, Whitely, Ajayi, Cameron, Odutayo, Evans, Dinanga.

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FAQs

When is Salford vs Bromley in League Two?

Salford vs Bromley takes place on Thursday, April 23rd and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Salford vs Bromley being played?

The venue for the game is the Peninsula Stadium in Salford.

Where can I watch Salford vs Bromley?

Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Salford vs Bromley?

Salford are 3-4 to win, Bromley 29-10 and the draw is 14-5 with EFL sponsors Sky Bet.

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