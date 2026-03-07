QPR vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

QPR vs Middlesbrough kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, March 8

Kick-off 4.30pm

Venue Loftus Road, London

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Football

Promotion-chasing Middlesbrough head to Loftus Road full of confidence after Monday's win over Birmingham and they will fancy their chances against an out-of-form QPR.

QPR vs Middlesbrough betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Middlesbrough

1pt 21-20 Coral

QPR vs Middlesbrough preview

Middlesbrough snapped a three-game winless sequence with Monday's superb 3-1 victory at Birmingham and they can edge another step closer to the Premier League with a win at QPR.

The promotion race is approaching a key stage but there are no signs of nerves from the Boro players, who faced a stern test in the West Midlands and passed it with flying colours.

Boro boss Kim Hellberg made a bold call by switching to a back three and it soon paid dividends as left wingback Matt Targett grabbed a couple of superbly taken first half goals.

Hellberg's side conceded just after half-time and had to withstand a period of intense pressure, but they restored a two-goal lead thanks to David Strelec's superb header and saw out the game with full focus and composure.

The Teessiders are averaging 1.72 points per game on their travels and they are taking on QPR at the right time.

Reaching the playoffs looks a tall order for the mid-table Londoners, who have lost back-to-back games to leave themselves ten points adrift of the top six.

Last Saturday's home match against Sheffield United had the feel of a must-win game for both clubs, but QPR were slow out of the blocks, conceding twice in the opening 33 minutes, and slipped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat.

QPR will have other aspirations, including a desire to improve on last season's 56-point tally, but they have the look like a side meandering towards an uneventful end to the campaign and are unlikely to throw a spanner into Boro's winning machine.

QPR vs Middlesbrough Bet Builder

Tommy Conway to score at any time

Isaac Hayden to commit two or more fouls

Over 2.5 goals

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for QPR vs Middlesbrough

♦ QPR have lost four of their last six home fixtures

♦ The Hoops have lost three of their last four matches

♦ QPR have kept one clean sheet in their last 13 home games

♦ Middlesbrough have won four of their last five away matches

♦ Both teams have scored in four of Boro's last five fixtures

QPR vs Middlesbrough betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on QPR vs Middlesbrough in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds QPR 11-4 Middlesbrough Evs Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

QPR vs Middlesbrough team news and predicted line-ups

QPR

Ilias Chair and Nicolas Madsen are fitness doubts but Rhys Norrington-Davies should return after he was ineligible to face parent club Sheffield United last weekend.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Walsh; Edwards, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Norrington-Davies; Vale, Varane, Hayden, Saito; Kolli, Kone.

Subs: Esquerdinha, Morgan, Adamson, Bennie, Smyth, Mbengue, Cook.

Middlesbrough

Changes could be kept to a minimum after Monday's 3-1 victory at Birmingham but injured pair Alfie Jones and Leo Castledine remain out of contention.

Predicted line-up (3-4-1-2): Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Malanda; Brittain, Morris, Hackney, Targett; McGree; Strelec, Conway.

Subs: Gilbert, Browne, Sarmiento, Whittaker, Edmundson, Hansen, Sene.

