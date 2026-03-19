Preston vs Stoke predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Preston vs Stoke kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, March 20

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Bet365 Stadium, Stoke

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Football

Preston vs Stoke betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Stoke draw no bet

1pt Evs BoyleSports

Preston vs Stoke preview

Stoke failed to push on after their strong start to the Championship season but they have shown improvement in recent weeks and can climb up to tenth by defeating out-of-sorts Preston at Deepdale.

The season has panned out in a similar fashion for the Potters and the Lilywhites, who both reached the halfway stage with promotion aspirations before getting dragged into mid-table obscurity.

Stoke's regression has been understandable because they have had rotten luck on the injury front.

However, Stoke have shown plenty of spirit over the last two home games, drawing 3-3 with Ipswich and winning 3-1 against Watford, and they head to Lancashire with the possibility of moving to within six points of the playoff places.

It would take an almost faultless finish for Stoke to challenge for a top-six finish, but a small step can be taken against Preston, who are going through their toughest spell of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have gone seven games without winning and lost each of their last four matches by more than one goal, although it could be argued that a stress-free end to the campaign is preferable to last term when they avoided relegation by a one-point margin.

Heckingbottom is keen to assess his squad for next season and could hand further playing time to 22-year-old midfielder Andy Moran, who made his first start for the club in last Saturday's 2-0 loss at Norwich.

However, his team look defensively vulnerable and short of confidence and those deficiencies may be exposed by the Potters, who can secure back-to-back wins for only the second time this year.

Preston vs Stoke Bet Builder

Sorba Thomas to score or assist

Junior Tchamadeu to be carded

Under 4 goals

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Preston vs Stoke

♦ Only three of Preston's last 21 games have featured more than three goals

♦ Preston have lost their last four matches

♦ Preston have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five home fixtures

♦ Stoke have scored at least two goals in four of their last six matches

♦ The Potters have started the scoring in five of their last seven games

Preston vs Stoke betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Preston vs Stoke in Championship. Here are the latest odds for Friday's match.

Market Odds Preston 6-4 Stoke 9-5 Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Preston vs Stoke team news and predicted line-ups

Preston

Ali McCann and Callum Lang remains unavailable and Milutin Osmajic faces a last assessment.

Predicted line-up (5-3-2): Iversen; Offiah, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Small; Devine, Whiteman, Thompson; Jebbison, Dobbin.

Subs: Moran, Brady, Potts, Pol Valentin, Osmajic, Smith, Vukcevic.

Stoke

Bosun Lawal has returned to training and could be involved but an extensive injury list includes Gavin Bazunu, Ben Wilmot, Maksym Talovierov, Aaron Cresswell, Divin Mubama, Viktor Johansen, Robert Bozenik and Lewis Baker.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Simkin; Tchamadeu, Phillips, Gibson, Bocat; Nzonzi, Rigo; Manhoef, Bae Jun-Ho, Thomas; Smit.

Subs: Rak-Sakyi, Seko, Gallagher, Pearson, Cisse, Lawal, Agina.

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FAQs

When is Preston vs Stoke in the Championship?

Preston vs Stoke takes place on Friday, March 20th and kicks-off at 8pm GMT.

Where is Preston vs Stoke being played?

The venue for the game is the bet365 Stadium in Stoke.

Where can I watch Preston vs Stoke?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Preston vs Stoke?

Preston are 6-4 to win, Stoke are a 9-5 chance, with the draw 9/4 (bet365).

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