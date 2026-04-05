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Portsmouth vs Oxford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Portsmouth vs Oxford in the Championship. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at Fratton Park.
Portsmouth vs Oxford kick-off, date & TV info
Date Monday, April 6
Kick-off 12.30pm
Venue Fratton Park, Portsmouth
Competition Championship
TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football
Currently 21st in the Championship, Portsmouth have a chance to boost their survival hopes when they host 23rd-placed Oxford on Monday.
Pompey won 1-0 when these teams met at the Kassam Stadium on the opening weekend of the season, and a repeat success is forecast at Fratton Park.
Portsmouth vs Oxford betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Portsmouth & under 3.5 goals
2pts 29-20 Ladbrokes, Coral
Portsmouth vs Oxford preview
Good Friday's 1-1 draws will have lifted spirits at both Portsmouth and Oxford, and boy, did they need it.
Pelle Mattsson's own goal secured a point for Pompey at Norwich to leave them 21st in the Championship, a point and two places above the U's, who recovered from a slow start to frustrate promotion-chasing Hull.
With Middlesbrough and Ipswich their next two opponents, Portsmouth have to take something from this game and should be able to.
The Hampshire side triumphed 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium on the opening weekend and are unbeaten in the last eight meetings.
In fact, Oxford have not won at Fratton Park since 2016 when the pair were in League Two.
John Mousinho's side have lost their last four at home, but all of those games were settled by a one-goal margin, and none of their last ten on Portsea Island have featured more than three goals.
Meanwhile, Oxford have won just one of their last six away and failed to score on their last road trip, a 2-0 defeat up the road at Southampton.
On a nervy afternoon on the south coast, Portsmouth can record a rare yet vital home victory.
Portsmouth vs Oxford Bet Builder
Marlon Pack to be booked
Stanley Mills to be booked
Portsmouth to have most shots on target
Pays out at 18-1 with bet365
Key stats for Portsmouth vs Oxford
♦ Portsmouth have lost their last four at home.
♦ Oxford have won just one of their last six away games.
♦ Pompey are unbeaten in the last eight head-to-heads.
♦ Oxford have not won at Fratton Park since 2016.
♦ Portsmouth's last ten home games have featured three or fewer goals.
Portsmouth vs Oxford betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on Portsmouth vs Oxford in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Monday's match.
|Market
|Odds
|Portsmouth
|9-10
|Oxford
|16-5
|Draw
|12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Portsmouth vs Oxford team news and predicted line-ups
Portsmouth
Ebou Adams, Mark Kosznovszky, Josh Murphy, Franco Umeh, Thomas Waddingham, Florian Bianchini and Josh Knight are all absent for Portsmouth.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Dia, Ogilvie; Pack, Le Roux; Anderson, Chaplin, Alli; Bishop.
Subs: Williams, Shaughnessey, Matthews, Dozzell, Blair, Segicic, Caballero.
Oxford
Brian De Keersmaecker and Tyler Goodrham are out for the season, while Jack Currie is a doubt after missing the draw with Hull.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Roosken; Konak, Brannagan; Mills, Donley, Peart-Harris; Lankshear.
Subs: Davies, Spencer, Makosso, Vaulks, McDonnell, Placheta, Harris.
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FAQs
When is Portsmouth vs Oxford in the Championship?
Portsmouth vs Oxford takes place on Monday, April 6 and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.
Where is Portsmouth vs Oxford being played?
The venue for the game is Fratton Park, Portsmouth.
Where can I watch Portsmouth vs Oxford?
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Portsmouth vs Oxford?
Portsmouth are 9-10 to win, Oxford are a 16-5 chance and the draw is 12-5.
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Published on inChampionship
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