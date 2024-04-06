Peterborough vs Wycombe prediction, betting odds and tips: EFL Trophy final may not disappoint

Where to watch Peterborough vs Wycombe

Live on Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm Sunday

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

1pt 21-20 bet365

Peterborough vs Wycombe odds

Peterborough 4-5

Wycombe 10-3

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Peterborough vs Wycombe predictions

This season’s EFL Trophy final is an all-League One affair between Peterborough and Wycombe and Wembley spectators should be treated to a free-scoring encounter.

Posh, set for a place in the third-tier playoffs, still hold promotion ambitions unlike mid-table Wycombe, who are a long way off the top six yet well clear of danger.

Peterborough won this trophy ten years ago under current manager Darren Ferguson, in the second of his four stints in charge, and they are odds-on to repeat the dose inside 90 minutes.

However, the Chairboys will have fond memories of February’s 5-2 success at home to Peterborough while their first meeting of the season ended in a 2-2 draw when the pair clashed at London Road.

Peterborough boast plenty of firepower through highly-rated wingers Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku, neither of whom played in that February loss to Wycombe, but no clean sheet in seven highlights where their problems lie.

Wycombe have failed to score only once in their last seven outings and they managed consolation strikes in recent defeats to League One leaders Portsmouth and fifth-placed Barnsley.

Key stat

Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in seven of the last eight meetings between these teams

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.