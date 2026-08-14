Notts County vs Leicester predictions, 12-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Notts County vs Leicester kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, August 15

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue Meadow Lane, Nottingham

Competition League One

TV Sky Sports Football & Main Event

The 2026-27 season brings a change of environment for promoted Notts County and relegated Leicester, who meet in a fascinating opening-day encounter at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

County's aim is to push on in their first season at this level since 2015, while Leicester are in need of some positivity after a couple of miserable campaigns.

Notts County vs Leicester betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Notts County or draw double chance

1pt 4-5 bet365

Best player bet

Nick Tsaroulla over 0.5 assists

9-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Notts County vs Leicester preview

Leicester have suffered back-to-back relegations and they could be in for further disappointment when they face Notts County at Meadow Lane.

The last two years have been a disaster for Leicester, who were Premier League champions in 2016 and FA Cup winners in 2021.

And the club's long-term future is shrouded in uncertainty after reports that owners King Power are advertising the sale of the club.

The talent drain continues as Jordan Ayew, Asmir Begovic, Patson Daka, Ricardo Pereira, Bilal El Khannouss, Harry Winks, Jannik Vestergaard, Abdul Fatawu and Jeremy Monga left the club in the summer, while others, including talented teenager Louis Page, are expected to follow.

There have been plenty of incomings, but there are usually teething problems with a much-changed squad and the first evidence of that was apparent last Saturday when the Foxes laboured to a 1-0 victory at home to League Two Northampton in the EFL Cup.

Leicester have brought in manager Russell Martin, who has a Championship promotion on his CV, and are odds-on to go straight back up again.

However, there will be plenty of challenges ahead and things could even get worse before they start to improve.

Followers of Notts County will be looking forward to the season with greater optimism as they prepare to watch League One football for the first time in 11 years.

The Magpies came through last season's League Two playoffs, beating Salford 3-0 in the final, and are in the process of bolstering the squad, although there are gaps to fill including at the top end of the pitch after leading scorer Alassana Jatta sealed a switch to Portuguese side Casa Pia.

Martin Paterson's side showed up well in the EFL Cup last week, drawing 1-1at Burnley before losing 4-3 on penalties, and they can kick off the new league campaign with at least a share of the points.

Tireless Tsaroulla could be tough to contain

County manager Paterson favours a back three and requires energetic performances from his wingbacks, who are asked to get through a mountain of work.

Tsaroulla is playing as the right-sided wingback despite being left-footed and his dangerous deliveries often cause issues for opposing defences.

The 27-year-old contributed five assists during last season's League Two promotion push.

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Notts County vs Leicester Bet Builder

Bobby De Cordova-Reid to be shown a card

The 33-year-old Foxes attacker is being asked to press high and could be cautioned for the second successive game.

Leicester to have the most corners

Leicester should have the bigger share of possession and territory and seem likely to win the corner count.

Under 2.5 goals

Both teams seem to be lacking at the sharp end, so a goalfest looks unlikely.

Pays out at 12-1 with bet365

Key stats for Notts County vs Leicester

♦ Both teams have scored in four of Notts County's last six league fixtures

♦ Only one of Leicester's last six league matches has featured more than two goals

♦ Leicester have won only two of their last 20 league matches

♦ The Foxes have drawn five of their last eight league games

Notts County vs Leicester betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Notts County vs Leicester in League One. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's clash at Meadow Lane:

Market Odds Notts County 12-5 Leicester Evs Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Notts County vs Leicester team news and predicted line-ups

Notts County

Notts County are boosted by the loan signings of Ishe Samuels-Smith and Hindolo Mustapha from Chelsea and Crystal Palace but may be reluctant to make changes after performing well in their EFL Cup first round exit at Burnley.

Predicted line-up (5-3-2): Belshaw; Tsaroulla, Gibbons, Ness, Bedeau, Lipsiuc; Cooper, Campbell, Evans; Ndlovu, Roberts.

Subs: Acquah, Baker, Grant, Maziar Kouhyar, Browne, Mustapha, Samuels-Smith.

Leicester

Midfielder Harry Howell has joined on a season-long loan from Brighton and striker Admir Bristic arrives on a permanent deal from Olimpija Ljubljana.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Stolarczyk; Joseph, Okoli, Souttar, Thomas; Skipp; Alves, Braybrooke, Cullen, Mavididi; De Cordova Reid.

Subs: Howell, Burns, Choudhury, Aluko, Watson, Coulibaly, Bristic.

Read more on the EFL:

Dan Childs: Our resident EFL expert has five tips for the opening Saturday of the 2026-27 season

'They look a class apart from their second-tier rivals' – Dan Childs's ante-post tips

Sheffield United vs Birmingham predictions, 7-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

FAQs

When is Notts County vs Leicester in League One?

Notts County vs Leicester takes place on Saturday, August 15 and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

Where is Notts County vs Leicester being played?

The venue for the game is Notts County's home ground, Meadow Lane, in Nottingham.

Where can I watch Notts County vs Leicester?

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Notts County vs Leicester?

Notts County are 12-5, Leicester evens, and the draw is 13-5 with Sky Bet.

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