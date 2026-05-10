Millwall vs Hull predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Millwall vs Hull kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, May 11

Kick-off 8pm

Venue The Den, London

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Football

It was honours even in the first leg of the Championship playoff semi-final between Millwall and Hull, who return to London for the second game with the clash hanging in the balance.

A place at Wembley to face either Southampton or Middlesbrough awaits the winners of this encounter.

Millwall vs Hull betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Millwall

2pts 3-4 general

Best player bet

Femi Azeez to score or assist

Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Longshot

Millwall 2-0

15-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Millwall vs Hull preview

Hull have ridden their luck and overperformed their underlying numbers all season but their fortune may finally run out as they visit Millwall in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final.

Only bottom side Sheffield Wednesday allowed more expected goals than the Tigers and they ranked third-bottom of the league on OPTA’s expected points table.

Sergej Jakirovic’s men were fortunate not to lose the first game between these two, with Millwall hitting the post, having a late goal disallowed and winning the shot count 15-6.

Hull almost scored within the first two minutes but failed to pose any major threat after that and had to sit in for large parts of the second half, a pattern which may be repeated in this clash.

That result made it two wins from Hull’s last nine games and they took just two points from their final five away games of the campaign.

By contrast, Millwall have been rock-solid at the Den recently, winning four of their last six games in their own backyard without conceding.

Only the two promoted sides, Coventry and Ipswich, won more home games than the Lions this season and Millwall should be too strong for their visitors.

Hull’s leaky defence - they conceded the most goals of any team in the top half - is in sharp contrast with the resolute defending of Alex Neil’s side, who kept 11 clean sheets in their 23 home matches, the most of any team in the league.

Hull’s defenders were kept busy by the physicality of Josh Coburn in the first leg and his link-up play with creative outlet Femi Azeez may well be crucial to the home side’s chances.

Oli McBurnie and Joe Gelhardt can be dangerous on the counter for the visitors, but it may be Hull's defence which is their undoing once again.

Millwall’s home solidity is fancied to win the day with the Lions fancied to book their place in the playoff final at Wembley with a victory inside 90 minutes.

Azeez crucial to home hopes

Femi Azeez has been one of the standout players in the Championship this season, with 11 goals and seven assists for Millwall.

The 24-year-old looks the likeliest player to produce a moment of magic for the Lions and is fancied to score or assist.

Another clean sheet could be on the cards

Millwall have been rock-solid defensively this season, particularly at home, and they could keep Hull at arm's length in the return leg.

A 2-0 home win makes plenty of appeal for correct-score purposes.

Millwall vs Hull Bet Builder

Millwall to win

The Lions have won 13 home games this season while Hull have lost three of their last five away games

Lewie Coyle to be shown a card

The 30-year-old Hull right back has been booked 12 times in the league this season and looks set for another card

Tristan Crama to have a shot

The Millwall defender has had nine shots in his last five games and should have at least one more attempt

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for Millwall vs Hull

♦ Millwall have recorded four wins to nil from their last six home matches

♦ Only three Championship teams have conceded more goals than Hull's 66 this term

♦ Millwall have drawn only three of their 23 home games this season

♦ Five of Millwall's last six games have yielded no more than two goals

♦ Oli McBurnie's 17 league goals was the second biggest tally in the Championship this season

Millwall vs Hull betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Millwall 8-11 Hull 31-10 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Millwall vs Hull team news and predicted line-ups

Millwall

Massimo Luongo, Daniel Kelly, Lukas Jensen and Caleb Taylor remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; De Norre, Mazou-Sacko; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Coburn

Subs: Bannan, Ivanovic, Cundle, Doughty, McNamara, Mitchell, Langstaff

Hull

Amir Hadziahmetovic, Cody Drameh and Eliot Matazo are set to miss out for the visitors.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Slater, Crooks; Belloumi, Gelhardt, Millar; McBurnie

Subs: Lundtsram, Hiarakawa, Joseph, Dowell, Ajayi, Gyabi, Koumas

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FAQs

When is Millwall vs Hull in the Championship?

Millwall vs Hull takes place on Monday, May 11 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Millwall vs Hull being played?

The venue for the game is the Den, London.

Where can I watch Millwall vs Hull?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Millwall vs Hull?

Millwall are 8-11 to win, Hull are a 31-10 chance and the draw is 5-2 with bet365.

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