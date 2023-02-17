Millwall v Sheffield United predictions: Lively Lions set for more Den delight
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Millwall v Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Millwall draw no bet
2pts 10-11 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills
Match preview
Championship highflyers Sheffield United have looked promotion-bound for much of the season but they lost 3-1 at home to Middlesbrough on Wednesday and may struggle to find the right response when taking on playoff-chasing Millwall.
The Blades are in a strong position – seven points clear of third-placed Boro, who have played one game more – but they were well beaten by Michael Carrick's side and the occasion got the better of manager Paul Heckingbottom, who was dismissed for kicking the fourth official's electronic board.
Cool heads will be needed for United to get back on track and they may still be carrying some mental baggage when they step out in south London.
Millwall have had an extra day to prepare after losing 1-0 at Coventry on Tuesday and they tend to perform to a higher standard at the Den.
Gary Rowett's side have taken 28 points from 14 home matches and they can add another three this weekend.
Key stat
Millwall are unbeaten in their last nine home league matches
