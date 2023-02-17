Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Championship

Millwall v Sheffield United predictions: Lively Lions set for more Den delight

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Millwall v Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday

Millwall boss Gary Rowett
Millwall boss Gary RowettCredit: NurPhoto

Where to watch

Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Millwall draw no bet
2pts 10-11 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Match preview

Championship highflyers Sheffield United have looked promotion-bound for much of the season but they lost 3-1 at home to Middlesbrough on Wednesday and may struggle to find the right response when taking on playoff-chasing Millwall.

The Blades are in a strong position – seven points clear of third-placed Boro, who have played one game more – but they were well beaten by Michael Carrick's side and the occasion got the better of manager Paul Heckingbottom, who was dismissed for kicking the fourth official's electronic board.

Cool heads will be needed for United to get back on track and they may still be carrying some mental baggage when they step out in south London.

Millwall have had an extra day to prepare after losing 1-0 at Coventry on Tuesday and they tend to perform to a higher standard at the Den.

Gary Rowett's side have taken 28 points from 14 home matches and they can add another three this weekend.

Key stat

Millwall are unbeaten in their last nine home league matches

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 17 February 2023Last updated 11:25, 17 February 2023
icon
more inChampionship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inChampionship