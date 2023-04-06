Millwall v Luton predictions: Hatters can continue strong away form

Where to watch Millwall v Luton

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Friday

Best bet

Luton

1pt 2-1 general

Millwall v Luton odds

Millwall 8-5

Luton 2-1

Draw 2-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Millwall v Luton predictions

Luton and Millwall have punched above their weight in the Championship this season and the pair are in a solid position to finish in the top six.

The fourth-placed Hatters have a six-point buffer to the chasing pack after winning five of their last seven league games, and they look the value call to pick up three more valuable points from their trip to the Den on Friday.

Millwall have won just two of their last six matches, but with others around them also struggling they have not fallen out of the top six in a congested race for a playoff berth.

Bookmakers are struggling to form a definitive opinion on Friday's top-six clash with all three 90-minute outcomes quoted around the 2-1 mark.

However, they are more certain that it will be a cagey encounter. Twelve of Luton's last 13 Championship games have featured fewer than three goals and under 2.5 is as short as 1-2.

Rob Edwards’ visitors have been solid on the road this season and boast the third-best away record in the Championship, taking 35 points from their 19 games away from Kenilworth Road.

Their run of recent strong form has not simply been a case of them beating poor teams, either, as they have defeated Sheffield United, Watford and Swansea of late.

At the prices it may pay to side with Luton to consolidate their grip on a playoff place with victory over a Lions side who have failed to score in their two matches and could struggle to get any joy out of a defence who have conceded three goals in their last seven matches.

Key stat

Only Sheffield United have won more Championship away games than Luton (10) this season.

Probable teams

Millwall (4-2-3-1): Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Leonard, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Luton (3-4-1-2): Horvath; Osho, Lockyer, Bell; Drameh, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Doughty; Campbell; Morris, Adebayo

