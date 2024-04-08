Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Championship

Millwall v Leicester prediction, betting odds and tips: Hosts face uphill battle

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Millwall v Leicester in the Championship on Tuesday

Neil Harris is back at the Den
Neil Harris is back at the DenCredit: Andrew Redington

Where to watch Millwall v Leicester

Sky Sports Action, Tuesday 7.45pm

Best bet

Leicester to win & over 2.5 goals
2pts 7-4 BoyleSports

Millwall v Leicester odds

Millwall 4-1
Leicester 4-6
Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Image link

Millwall v Leicester predictions

A late Stephy Mavididi winner against Birmingham on Saturday returned Leicester to the top of the Championship table and they should have few problems staying there with a win over relegation-threatened Millwall.

The pair have already met twice this season, in the league and cup, and the Foxes won both games 3-2.

After an upturn in form following the return of club legend Neil Harris in the dugout, normal service has resumed for the Lions, who are just two points clear of the drop after recent defeats to fellow strugglers Rotherham and Huddersfield.

The lack of quality in the home side could be exposed by a Leicester side possessing plenty of players who could be operating in the Premier League.

There have been some disappointing results on the road recently for Enzo Maresca’s side but those came against a higher standard of opponent than they face in this contest.

The two meetings between these sides have produced ten goals and this looks set to be another high-scoring win for Leicester.

Key stat

Only Ipswich have scored more Championship goals than Leicester's 79 this season

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport

Published on 8 April 2024inChampionship

Last updated 15:19, 8 April 2024

iconCopy
more inChampionship
more inBetting offers
more inChampionship
more inBetting offers