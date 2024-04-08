Millwall v Leicester prediction, betting odds and tips: Hosts face uphill battle

Where to watch Millwall v Leicester

Sky Sports Action, Tuesday 7.45pm

Best bet

Leicester to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 7-4 BoyleSports

Millwall v Leicester odds

Millwall 4-1

Leicester 4-6

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Millwall v Leicester predictions

A late Stephy Mavididi winner against Birmingham on Saturday returned Leicester to the top of the Championship table and they should have few problems staying there with a win over relegation-threatened Millwall.

The pair have already met twice this season, in the league and cup, and the Foxes won both games 3-2.

After an upturn in form following the return of club legend Neil Harris in the dugout, normal service has resumed for the Lions, who are just two points clear of the drop after recent defeats to fellow strugglers Rotherham and Huddersfield.

The lack of quality in the home side could be exposed by a Leicester side possessing plenty of players who could be operating in the Premier League.

There have been some disappointing results on the road recently for Enzo Maresca’s side but those came against a higher standard of opponent than they face in this contest.

The two meetings between these sides have produced ten goals and this looks set to be another high-scoring win for Leicester.

Key stat

Only Ipswich have scored more Championship goals than Leicester's 79 this season

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.