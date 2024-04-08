Millwall v Leicester prediction, betting odds and tips: Hosts face uphill battle
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Millwall v Leicester in the Championship on Tuesday
Where to watch Millwall v Leicester
Sky Sports Action, Tuesday 7.45pm
Best bet
Leicester to win & over 2.5 goals
2pts 7-4 BoyleSports
Millwall v Leicester odds
Millwall 4-1
Leicester 4-6
Draw 14-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Millwall v Leicester predictions
A late Stephy Mavididi winner against Birmingham on Saturday returned Leicester to the top of the Championship table and they should have few problems staying there with a win over relegation-threatened Millwall.
The pair have already met twice this season, in the league and cup, and the Foxes won both games 3-2.
After an upturn in form following the return of club legend Neil Harris in the dugout, normal service has resumed for the Lions, who are just two points clear of the drop after recent defeats to fellow strugglers Rotherham and Huddersfield.
The lack of quality in the home side could be exposed by a Leicester side possessing plenty of players who could be operating in the Premier League.
There have been some disappointing results on the road recently for Enzo Maresca’s side but those came against a higher standard of opponent than they face in this contest.
The two meetings between these sides have produced ten goals and this looks set to be another high-scoring win for Leicester.
Key stat
Only Ipswich have scored more Championship goals than Leicester's 79 this season
Published on 8 April 2024inChampionship
Last updated 15:19, 8 April 2024
