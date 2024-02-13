Millwall v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys fancied to get back to winning ways

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Millwall v Ipswich

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Ipswich

2pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Millwall v Ipswich odds

Millwall 27-10

Ipswich 23-20

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Millwall v Ipswich predictions

A run of just one victory from their last nine Championship matches has been a hammer blow to Ipswich’s chances of automatic promotion but they should be able to regain the winning thread when they visit Millwall.

The Tractor Boys have had a tough run of fixtures, facing teams from the top seven in five of their last nine clashes.

They lost only twice in that run too, but six draws could prove to be critical to their chances of a top-two finish.

Kieran McKenna’s side can bounce back against a Millwall team who have lost four of their last five league games and suffered a second-half capitulation against Coventry at the weekend.

The visitors were 3-1 winners when these two met in November and should be able to do the league double over their hosts, who are looking over their shoulders in a relegation battle.

