Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
15:20 AyrHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
15:20 AyrHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Championship

Millwall v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys fancied to get back to winning ways

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Millwall v Ipswich in the the Championship on Wednesday

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich are looking to bounce back
Kieran McKenna's Ipswich are looking to bounce backCredit: David Rogers

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Betfair logoPaddypower logoSkybet logoWilliamhill logoCoral logoBet365 logoLadbrokes logoTote logo
Skybet logoBet365 logoBetfair logoPaddypower logoWilliamhill logoLadbrokes logoCoral logo
Chevron down

Where to watch Millwall v Ipswich

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football,  8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Ipswich
2pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Millwall v Ipswich odds

Millwall 27-10
Ipswich 23-20
Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Image link

Millwall v Ipswich predictions

A run of just one victory from their last nine Championship matches has been a hammer blow to Ipswich’s chances of automatic promotion but they should be able to regain the winning thread when they visit Millwall.

The Tractor Boys have had a tough run of fixtures, facing teams from the top seven in five of their last nine clashes.

They lost only twice in that run too, but six draws could prove to be critical to their chances of a top-two finish.

Kieran McKenna’s side can bounce back against a Millwall team who have lost four of their last five league games and suffered a second-half capitulation against Coventry at the weekend.

The visitors were 3-1 winners when these two met in November and should be able to do the league double over their hosts, who are looking over their shoulders in a relegation battle.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport

Published on 13 February 2024inChampionship

Last updated 15:07, 13 February 2024

iconCopy
more inChampionship
more inBetting offers
more inChampionship
more inBetting offers