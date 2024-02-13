Millwall v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys fancied to get back to winning ways
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Millwall v Ipswich in the the Championship on Wednesday
Where to watch Millwall v Ipswich
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, 8pm Wednesday
Best bet
Ipswich
2pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
Millwall v Ipswich odds
Millwall 27-10
Ipswich 23-20
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Millwall v Ipswich predictions
A run of just one victory from their last nine Championship matches has been a hammer blow to Ipswich’s chances of automatic promotion but they should be able to regain the winning thread when they visit Millwall.
The Tractor Boys have had a tough run of fixtures, facing teams from the top seven in five of their last nine clashes.
They lost only twice in that run too, but six draws could prove to be critical to their chances of a top-two finish.
Kieran McKenna’s side can bounce back against a Millwall team who have lost four of their last five league games and suffered a second-half capitulation against Coventry at the weekend.
The visitors were 3-1 winners when these two met in November and should be able to do the league double over their hosts, who are looking over their shoulders in a relegation battle.
Published on 13 February 2024inChampionship
Last updated 15:07, 13 February 2024
- Swansea v Leeds predictions and free football tips: Leeds can continue promotion march
- Bristol City v Southampton predictions: Robins can cause Saints to stutter
- Coventry v Millwall predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Ipswich v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals should flow in promotion tussle
- Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
