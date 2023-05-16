Middlesbrough v Coventry predictions and odds: Home advantage can boost Boro
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Middlesbrough v Coventry in the Championship playoff semi-final second leg on Wednesday
Where to watch Middlesbrough v Coventry
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Wednesday
Best bet
Middlesbrough
2pts 10-11 bet365
Middlesbrough v Coventry odds
Middlesbrough 10-11
Coventry 15-4
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Middlesbrough v Coventry team news
Middlesbrough
Dael Fry and Marcus Forss joined the squad at the weekend but Jonny Howson and Aaron Ramsey remain absent having missed the end of the regular season through injury.
Coventry
Kasey Palmer, Callum O'Hare and Fabio Taveres are sidelined and Gustavo Hamer is a doubt.
Middlesbrough v Coventry predictions
Middlesbrough gave a rare glimpse of their steely side by holding Coventry to a 0-0 draw in the West Midlands on Sunday, but they have played some outstanding attacking football this season and should see off the Sky Blues in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final at the Riverside Stadium.
Coventry remain in contention but could have done with taking a lead to Teesside where Middlesbrough have been immensely strong.
Boro appointed Michael Carrick in October and soon showed signs of the improvement which would lift them from 20th to fourth in the standings.
They were especially strong at the Riverside, taking 33 points from a possible 42, and it would be unwise to read too much into last Monday's 1-1 draw at home to Coventry because the result was far more important to their opponents.
Middlesbrough have had to manage some injuries but their squad was healthier on Sunday with Dael Fry among the unused substitutes and Marcus Forss coming off the bench.
Forss should be ready for a bigger role and his goal threat will only stiffen the task for Coventry, who must attempt to contain 28-goal divisional top scorer Chuba Akpom and classy Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer.
Coventry's defence are sure to face a serious examination and their attack looks heavily reliant on Viktor Gyokeres.
The Swede is an outstanding talent with a Premier League future, irrespective of events over the next fortnight, but he was well marshalled at the weekend and another blank day in front of goal could signal the end of his team's promotion hopes.
Key stat
Middlesbrough have won ten of 14 home league games under Michael Carrick
Probable teams
Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Steffen; Smith, McNair, Lenihan, Giles; Mowatt, Hackney; Forss, Akpom, McGree; Archer.
Subs: Roberts, Barlaser, Crooks, Fry, Bola, Dijksteel, Jones.
Coventry (3-5-2): Wilson; McNally, McFadzean, Doyle; Norton-Cuffy, Eccles, Kelly, Hamer, Bidwell; Godden, Gyokeres.
Subs: Moore, Panzo, Allen, Wilson-Esbrand, Sheaf, Maguire, Dabo.
