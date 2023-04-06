Middlesbrough v Burnley predictions: Promotion hopefuls can put on a show

Where to watch Middlesbrough v Burnley

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

2pts 21-20 Hills

Middlesbrough v Burnley odds

Middlesbrough 7-4

Burnley 13-8

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Middlesbrough v Burnley predictions

Burnley are on the brink of a return to the Premier League as Championship winners and their last major hurdle is an Easter weekend double-header which sees them take on the sides in second and third position.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets start a pivotal four days with a visit to third-place Middlesbrough, who have recovered from a poor start to the season to become automatic promotion contenders under Michael Carrick.

Burnley begin the weekend 11 points clear of Sheffield United in second and anything other than two defeats would inch them ever closer to the title.

The Clarets are the top scorers in the Championship with 74 goals scored in 38 games, but their hosts are no slouches on that count either, notching 71 in 39 matches.

Boro have blossomed under the guidance of Carrick, who has brought the best out of a side who were failing to deliver on their undoubted talent before his arrival.

A shock 4-2 defeat to strugglers Huddersfield was a blow to their top-two ambitions and they are six points adrift of Sheffield United having played a game more than the Blades.

Goals have been a running theme of Boro’s games recently. Eight of Middlesbrough’s last ten games have featured three of more goals, with their matches averaging 3.7 per game in that run.

Over 2.5 has landed in three of Burnley’s last four matches in all competitions and the reverse fixture ended in a 3-1 victory for the Clarets, so it is a surprise to see over 2.5 goals at the Riverside quoted at odds-against.

Key stat

Middlesbrough's last ten games have contained 37 goals.

Probable teams

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Steffen; Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Giles; Howson, Hackney; Forss, Akpom, Ramsey; Archer

Burnley (4-2-3-1): Muric; Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen; Cullen, Brownhill; Benson, Tella, Zaroury; Obafemi

