Luton v Sunderland predictions and odds: Hatters fightback on the cards

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday

Luton

Luton v Sunderland odds

Luton 11-10

Sunderland 14-5

Draw 12-5

Luton v Sunderland team news

Luton

Cauley Woodrow remains unavailable and Alfie Doughty will need to be assessed.

Sunderland

Dennis Cirkin, Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts are doubts while Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese are ruled out.

Luton v Sunderland predictions

Luton have not won an EFL playoff match in seven attempts, drawing three and losing four but they can break their hoodoo with a second-leg success in their semi-final against Sunderland.

The Hatters could have no complaints over Saturday's 2-1 loss at the Stadium of Light after they failed to build on Elijah Adebayo's 11th-minute goal.

Sunderland responded impressively and always looked the likelier winners after Amad Diallo's sensational 39th-minute equaliser.

However, the Black Cats could have made more of their second-half dominance and they must steel themselves for a tougher test at Kenilworth Road.

Luton were always going to be in for a tough test on Wearside, where they were up against the vast majority of a 46,060 crowd.

But they will be eager to get on to the front foot at home and provide the sternest possible examination for a Sunderland defence depleted by injuries to central defenders Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese.

Luton should be sensing an opportunity and are almost certain to provide more crosses for powerful centre-forwards Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris to feed off.

Morris had a fairly quiet time in the first leg but he finished third in the Championship scoring charts with 20 goals and has plenty of time to make his mark on the tie.

The 27-year-old will be striving to find the net for a third successive home game. He can help his team win the second leg and, at the very least, force the tie to extra-time.

Key stat

Luton have won five of their last six home matches

Probable teams

Luton (3-5-2): Horvath; Osho, Lockyer, Bell; Drameh, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Clark, Doughty; Morris, Adebayo.

Subs: Shea, Berry, Campbell, Potts, Freeman, Onyedinma, Burke, Lansbury.

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Huggins, Hume, O'Nien, Gooch; Neil, Ekwah; Diallo, Ba, Clarke; Gelhardt.

Subs: Bass, Taylor, Pritchard, Lihadji, Michut, Anderson, Cirkin, Roberts.

