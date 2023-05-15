Luton v Sunderland predictions and odds: Hatters fightback on the cards
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Luton Town v Sunderland in the Championship playoff semi-final, second leg on Tuesday
Where to watch Luton v Sunderland
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Luton
1pt 11-10 Hills
Luton v Sunderland odds
Luton 11-10
Sunderland 14-5
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Luton v Sunderland team news
Luton
Cauley Woodrow remains unavailable and Alfie Doughty will need to be assessed.
Sunderland
Dennis Cirkin, Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts are doubts while Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese are ruled out.
Luton v Sunderland predictions
Luton have not won an EFL playoff match in seven attempts, drawing three and losing four but they can break their hoodoo with a second-leg success in their semi-final against Sunderland.
The Hatters could have no complaints over Saturday's 2-1 loss at the Stadium of Light after they failed to build on Elijah Adebayo's 11th-minute goal.
Sunderland responded impressively and always looked the likelier winners after Amad Diallo's sensational 39th-minute equaliser.
However, the Black Cats could have made more of their second-half dominance and they must steel themselves for a tougher test at Kenilworth Road.
Luton were always going to be in for a tough test on Wearside, where they were up against the vast majority of a 46,060 crowd.
But they will be eager to get on to the front foot at home and provide the sternest possible examination for a Sunderland defence depleted by injuries to central defenders Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese.
Luton should be sensing an opportunity and are almost certain to provide more crosses for powerful centre-forwards Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris to feed off.
Morris had a fairly quiet time in the first leg but he finished third in the Championship scoring charts with 20 goals and has plenty of time to make his mark on the tie.
The 27-year-old will be striving to find the net for a third successive home game. He can help his team win the second leg and, at the very least, force the tie to extra-time.
Key stat
Luton have won five of their last six home matches
Probable teams
Luton (3-5-2): Horvath; Osho, Lockyer, Bell; Drameh, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Clark, Doughty; Morris, Adebayo.
Subs: Shea, Berry, Campbell, Potts, Freeman, Onyedinma, Burke, Lansbury.
Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Huggins, Hume, O'Nien, Gooch; Neil, Ekwah; Diallo, Ba, Clarke; Gelhardt.
Subs: Bass, Taylor, Pritchard, Lihadji, Michut, Anderson, Cirkin, Roberts.
