Luton v Millwall predictions: Lions' extra bite could help them win key promotion battle
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Luton Town v Millwall in the Championship on Tuesday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Millwall draw no bet
1pt 5-4 Hills
Match preview
Millwall's Championship playoff challenge has been underpinned by an impressive home record, but the Lions have won three of their last four away games and can take home another valuable three points from their trip to Luton.
There were no great pre-season expectations of Luton or Millwall but the pair approach Tuesday's encounter sixth and fifth in the second-tier standings.
Both will fancy their chances of an extended season but Luton will have to increase their output at Kenilworth Road, having won just five of 16 home league games this term.
Luton were 1-0 winners at injury-hit Birmingham on Saturday but victory came at a cost as they finished the match without goalscorer Carlton Morris, who suffered a shoulder injury after a poor challenge from Blues' defender Marc Roberts.
Hatters' boss Rob Edwards prefers to keep as settled a side as possible but his team are in for another bruising battle against the visiting Lions, who look overpriced to register their seventh away win of the campaign.
Key stat
Millwall have won three of their last four away games.
