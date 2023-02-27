Luton v Millwall predictions: Lions' extra bite could help them win key promotion battle

Where to watch

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Millwall draw no bet

1pt 5-4 Hills

Match preview

Millwall's Championship playoff challenge has been underpinned by an impressive home record, but the Lions have won three of their last four away games and can take home another valuable three points from their trip to Luton.

There were no great pre-season expectations of Luton or Millwall but the pair approach Tuesday's encounter sixth and fifth in the second-tier standings.

Both will fancy their chances of an extended season but Luton will have to increase their output at Kenilworth Road, having won just five of 16 home league games this term.

Luton were 1-0 winners at injury-hit Birmingham on Saturday but victory came at a cost as they finished the match without goalscorer Carlton Morris, who suffered a shoulder injury after a poor challenge from Blues' defender Marc Roberts.

Hatters' boss Rob Edwards prefers to keep as settled a side as possible but his team are in for another bruising battle against the visiting Lions, who look overpriced to register their seventh away win of the campaign.

Key stat

Millwall have won three of their last four away games.

