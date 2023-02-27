Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Championship

Luton v Millwall predictions: Lions' extra bite could help them win key promotion battle

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Luton Town v Millwall in the Championship on Tuesday

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw (R) has bagged four in his last three games
Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw (R) has bagged four in his last three gamesCredit: NurPhoto

Where to watch

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Millwall draw no bet
1pt 5-4 Hills

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Match preview

Millwall's Championship playoff challenge has been underpinned by an impressive home record, but the Lions have won three of their last four away games and can take home another valuable three points from their trip to Luton.

There were no great pre-season expectations of Luton or Millwall but the pair approach Tuesday's encounter sixth and fifth in the second-tier standings.

Both will fancy their chances of an extended season but Luton will have to increase their output at Kenilworth Road, having won just five of 16 home league games this term.

Luton were 1-0 winners at injury-hit Birmingham on Saturday but victory came at a cost as they finished the match without goalscorer Carlton Morris, who suffered a shoulder injury after a poor challenge from Blues' defender Marc Roberts.

Hatters' boss Rob Edwards prefers to keep as settled a side as possible but his team are in for another bruising battle against the visiting Lions, who look overpriced to register their seventh away win of the campaign.

Key stat

Millwall have won three of their last four away games.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 27 February 2023Last updated 14:45, 27 February 2023
icon
more inChampionship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inChampionship