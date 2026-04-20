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Leicester vs Hull predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Leicester face Hull in the Championship. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Tuesday's pivotal match at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester vs Hull kick-off, date & TV info
Date Tuesday, April 21
Kick-off 7.45pm
Venue King Power Stadium, Leicester
Competition Championship
TV Sky Sports Football
Leicester host Hull in the Championship on Tuesday night and it is a crucial fixture at both ends of the table.
The Foxes need to win at the King Power Stadium to boost their slim hopes of avoiding relegation while the Tigers start this round of fixtures in the final playoff place.
Leicester vs Hull betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Abdul Fatawu anytime goalscorer
2pts 11-4 bet365
Leicester vs Hull preview
Leicester, 23rd in the Championship, are clear favourites to beat sixth-placed Hull at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday but the Foxes have struggled to live up to expectations this season.
They were 14-1 in the ante-post title betting – the same price as promoted Coventry – but only Sheffield Wednesday are below them with three games to go.
The 2015-16 Premier League champions are eight points from safety, albeit with a game in hand on 21st-placed Blackburn, so there is no margin for error as they chase an extraordinary escape.
Leicester's recent performances have been impressive and they won the expected-goals (xG) battle in their last five games against Watford, Preston, Wednesday, Swansea and Portsmouth.
A tally of three points from those five matches was hugely disappointing although they should be encouraged by Hull's poor run of form.
The Tigers are clinging onto the final playoff spot and were unfortunate to drop points in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham.
But that result means they have won only two of their last nine league games, allowing Wrexham and Derby to close in on them in the race for a top-six finish.
Winger Abdul Fatawu is a consistent menace for Leicester and the Ghana international looks a good bet to get on the scoresheet in a game the Foxes simply must win.
Fatawu had 12 shots in his last two home matches against Preston and Swansea, having scored in four of his previous seven outings at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester vs Hull Bet Builder
Under 3.5 goals
Leicester's lacklustre finishing is a major factor in their lowly league position and Hull's last ten Championship away fixtures all ended with under 3.5 goals
Jordan James to have one or more shots on target
The impressive Wales midfielder has scored ten league goals for Leicester this season and should pose one of the main threats to Hull's defence.
Luke Thomas to be shown a card
The Foxes must push on in pursuit of victory and that could expose full-back Thomas, whose ten yellow cards include one in October's 2-1 loss at Hull.
Pays out at 11-1 with bet365
Key stats for Leicester vs Hull
♦ Leicester have won only one of their last 18 games
♦ Eight of the Foxes' last ten matches ended with under 2.5 goals
♦ Leicester have lost their last two games by a 1-0 scoreline
♦ Both teams have scored in six of Hull's last eight matches
♦ Hull have drawn three of their last four Championship fixtures
Leicester vs Hull betting odds
Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Leicester vs Hull in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Tuesday's match at the King Power Stadium:
|Market
|Odds
|Leicester
|Evs
|Hull
|12-5
|Draw
|13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Leicester vs Hull team news and predicted line-ups
Leicester
Defenders Ben Nelson, Caleb Okoli and Victor Kristiansen remain sidelined for the Foxes but Jordan James is fit enough to return to the starting 11.
Predicted line-up 4-2-3-1): Begovic; R Pereira, Lascelles, Vestergaard, Thomas; James, Winks; Fatawu, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi; Daka
Subs: Choudhury, Souttar, Aluko, Ayew, Skipp, Mukasa, Aribo
Hull
Midfielder John Lundstram returns from suspension but Cody Drameh, Regan Slater and David Akintola are injured.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pandur; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, McNair; Hadziahmetovic, Crooks; Belloumi, Gelhardt, Millar; McBurnie
Subs: Lundstram, Giles, Koumas, Dowell, Hirakawa, Joseph, Hughes
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Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, April 21
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FAQs
When is Leicester vs Hull in the Championship?
Leicester vs Hull takes place on Tuesday, April 21, and kicks off at 7.45pm BST.
Where is Leicester vs Hull being played?
The venue for the game is the King Power Stadium in Leicester.
Where can I watch Leicester vs Hull?
Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Leicester vs Hull?
Leicester are evens to win, Hull are a 12-5 chance and the draw is 13-5 with Sky Bet.
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