Leeds v Sunderland prediction, betting odds and tips: Whites rock-solid on home patch

Leeds v Sunderland predictions

Leeds failed to take advantage of Ipswich’s 1-0 loss to Norwich on Saturday, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat of their own away to Coventry.

The Whites remain a point behind the Tractor Boys and two behind league leaders Leicester in an enthralling title race.

Daniel Farke’s team are a different beast at Elland Road, where they have won 16 of their last 17 Championship games, and they face a Sunderland side whose season has petered out following the appointment and subsequent dismissal of Michael Beale.

The Black Cats have won just one of their last eight away games and have one eye firmly on next season.

However the visitors have done a decent job at keeping their defeats respectable this season and may be able to do so again.

Of Sunderland’s 19 losses, 14 have been by a single goal and they should pose more of a threat to the home team thanks to the return of the dangerous Jack Clarke.

The former Leeds winger has 15 goals in an injury-hit campaign and with him back in the side, the hosts may have to settle for a narrow win.

Key stat

Leeds have taken 52 points from a possible 60 at home this season

