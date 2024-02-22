Leeds v Leicester predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM
Free Championship tips, best bets and predictions for Leeds v Leicester. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Leeds v Leicester. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Leeds v Leicester
You can watch Leeds v Leicester in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, February 23rd, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
Match prediction & best bet
Leeds
1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
You can bet on Leeds v Leicester here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
Leeds v Leicester odds
Leeds 21-20
Leicester 13-5
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Leeds v Leicester team news
Leeds
Pascal Struijk, Stuart Dallas and Sam Byram are sidelined. Patrick Bamford is a major doubt so Joel Piroe is set to continue up front.
Leicester
Wilfred Ndidi remains sidelined for Enzo Maresca's Foxes.
Leeds v Leicester predictions
Eight successive wins to start 2024 have propelled Leeds into the Championship's top two, and the Elland Road outfit can move to within six points of leaders Leicester with a home success over the leaders on Friday night.
An immediate return to the Premier League remains within touching distance for Leicester, who have spent the last five months at the top of the second tier.
However, an element of doubt might have crept in after Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Middlesbrough.
Enzo Maresca's side can be hugely satisfied with a 78-point haul after 33 games, which puts them on course to break the record 106-point tally set by Reading in 2005-06, but they will also be mindful of keeping a comfortable cushion to the chasing pack.
Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton are averaging more than two points per game and that trio's efforts to secure automatic promotion could pose a danger to Leicester if the Foxes' standards were to slip down the stretch.
The trip to Elland Road marks the start of a testing period for the Foxes, who visit Sunderland and Hull and play Southampton in the East Midlands within the next four weeks.
And Maresca's visitors may struggle to cope with Leeds, who have won 12 of their last 13 home league matches and will be eager to maintain the only remaining unbeaten home record in the EFL.
Leeds were worthy 1-0 winners at Leicester in November and can complete a league double over the leaders, who may have a battle on their hands to regain top-flight status.
Key stat
Leeds have won 12 of their last 13 Championship home games.
Probable teams
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.
Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Cooper, Shackleton, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Van de Heuvel, Joseph.
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Praet, Mavididi; Daka.
Subs: Stolarczyk, Coady, Doyle, Vardy, Albrighton, Choudhury, Cannon, Akgun, McAteer.
Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Leeds v Leicester
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Leeds v Leicester in the Championship.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Leeds v Leicester.
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 22 February 2024inChampionship
Last updated 12:47, 22 February 2024
- Plymouth v Leeds predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- West Brom v Southampton predictions, odds and betting tips
- Millwall v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Swansea v Leeds predictions and free football tips: Leeds can continue promotion march
- Bristol City v Southampton predictions: Robins can cause Saints to stutter
- Porto v Arsenal predictions: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer + grab £30 in FREE BETS for the Champions League
- Grab £40 in football free bets with BetMGM when you sign up and bet just £10 this February
- Premier League midweek football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet
- Plymouth v Leeds predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- West Brom v Southampton predictions, odds and betting tips
- Millwall v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Swansea v Leeds predictions and free football tips: Leeds can continue promotion march
- Bristol City v Southampton predictions: Robins can cause Saints to stutter
- Porto v Arsenal predictions: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer + grab £30 in FREE BETS for the Champions League
- Grab £40 in football free bets with BetMGM when you sign up and bet just £10 this February
- Premier League midweek football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet