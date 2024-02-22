Leeds v Leicester predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Leeds v Leicester. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Leeds v Leicester

You can watch Leeds v Leicester in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, February 23rd, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Leeds

1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

You can bet on Leeds v Leicester here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Leeds v Leicester odds

Leeds 21-20

Leicester 13-5

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leeds v Leicester team news

Leeds

Pascal Struijk, Stuart Dallas and Sam Byram are sidelined. Patrick Bamford is a major doubt so Joel Piroe is set to continue up front.

Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi remains sidelined for Enzo Maresca's Foxes.

Leeds v Leicester predictions

Eight successive wins to start 2024 have propelled Leeds into the Championship's top two, and the Elland Road outfit can move to within six points of leaders Leicester with a home success over the leaders on Friday night.

An immediate return to the Premier League remains within touching distance for Leicester, who have spent the last five months at the top of the second tier.

However, an element of doubt might have crept in after Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Middlesbrough.

Enzo Maresca's side can be hugely satisfied with a 78-point haul after 33 games, which puts them on course to break the record 106-point tally set by Reading in 2005-06, but they will also be mindful of keeping a comfortable cushion to the chasing pack.

Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton are averaging more than two points per game and that trio's efforts to secure automatic promotion could pose a danger to Leicester if the Foxes' standards were to slip down the stretch.

The trip to Elland Road marks the start of a testing period for the Foxes, who visit Sunderland and Hull and play Southampton in the East Midlands within the next four weeks.

And Maresca's visitors may struggle to cope with Leeds, who have won 12 of their last 13 home league matches and will be eager to maintain the only remaining unbeaten home record in the EFL.

Leeds were worthy 1-0 winners at Leicester in November and can complete a league double over the leaders, who may have a battle on their hands to regain top-flight status.

Key stat

Leeds have won 12 of their last 13 Championship home games.

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.

Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Cooper, Shackleton, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Van de Heuvel, Joseph.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Praet, Mavididi; Daka.

Subs: Stolarczyk, Coady, Doyle, Vardy, Albrighton, Choudhury, Cannon, Akgun, McAteer.

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Leeds v Leicester

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Leeds v Leicester in the Championship.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Leeds v Leicester.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.