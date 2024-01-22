EFL predictions and free football tips

When to bet

Seventh-placed MK Dons are three points above bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon in the battle for League Two playoff places and they can double that advantage by defeating the Londoners at Stadium MK.

Getting out of the fourth tier is a realistic aim for both clubs. Wimbledon have made impressive strides since last season's fourth-bottom finish and have not been out of the top ten since mid-November.

However, MK Dons have been the more consistent of the sides in recent weeks as they continue to respond well to highly-rated manager Mike Williamson.

The Dons have taken 26 points from 13 games during Williamson's tenure and will feel they should have had at least another three because they were the dominant side for the majority of Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Morecambe and won the overall shot count 22-7.

Williamson refused to be downbeat after the game and will fancy his team's chances of responding with a midweek victory.

Wimbledon are weaker in attack while their 13-goal top scorer Ali Al-Hamadi remains at the Asian Cup with Iraq and they could be heading for a third loss in four matches.

Crewe are up to fourth in League Two after a four-game winning sequence and they can move into the automatic promotion places by defeating Morecambe.

The Railwayman were hampered by injuries towards the end of 2023 and went through a seven-game winless run. However, their squad has looked a lot healthier in recent weeks and better results have followed.

Lee Bell's side have triumphed at Mansfield (1-0) and Barrow (2-1) on their last two road trips and they have every chance of another maximum against the mid-table Shrimps, who have not won a home game since October.

