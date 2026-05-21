Hull vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Hull vs Middlesbrough kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 23

Kick-off 3.30pm

Venue Wembley Stadium, London

Competition Championship playoff final

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough were down and out after their playoff semi-final defeat, but dramatic developments have handed them the chance to take on Hull in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.

A semi-final loss to Southampton ultimately proved inconsequential to Boro, who will be bidding the return to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

But they will be up against a Hull side who are eager to build on their 2-0 semi-final success over Millwall and wrap up a remarkable campaign for a club who spent much of last season battling against relegation.

Hull vs Middlesbrough betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Middlesbrough

1pt 10-11 Coral, Hills

Best player bet

Riley McGree over 0.5 shots on target

5-6 bet365

Longshot

Lewie Coyle first player carded

10-1 bet365

Hull vs Middlesbrough preview

Middlesbrough have been handed a second shot at promotion and can take it by defeating Hull in the Championship playoff final.

It has been the most chaotic build-up to any EFL playoff final with Hull spending almost a week preparing for a clash against Southampton before everything changed with the decision to expel the Saints and allow Boro to contest the richest game in English football.

There have been reports of Hull owner Acun Ilicali mapping out a legal challenge if the Tigers fall short in the final and there is a danger that the club's players could be distracted from the task at hand.

Hull were rank outsiders at the start of the playoffs but were well-organised and physical in their semi-final against Millwall and passed a massive test in the second leg at the Den with goals from substitutes Mohamed Belloumi and Joe Gelhardt sealing a 2-0 success.

Sergej Jakirovic's side frustrated Millwall, who were restricted to just ten second-leg shots and an xG figure of 0.94.

However, while Hull's 2-0 aggregate triumph over the Lions was deserved, it could be argued that they were fortunate to qualify for the playoffs in the first place.

Hull's 73-point tally was accrued despite a total shot tally of 515 and an xG of 68.83, ranking 20th and eighth in the division.

Their defensive statistics were even worse, with xG against and shots against totals of 82.69 and 682 placing them as the second-highest and third-highest respectively.

There were multiple instances of Jakirovic's side soaking up pressure and making the most of their opportunities, including their December trip to Middlesbrough when they triumphed 1-0 despite losing the shot count 23-4. They had been outclassed by Boro a few weeks earlier when four first-half goals for Kim Hellberg's side set the tone for a 4-1 away victory.

Boro must be hugely relieved to be handed a second opportunity because they probably should have been promoted automatically.

They held a top-two spot for the vast majority of the campaign and briefly topped the table in February after going on a four-game winning run.

Boro have stayed committed to a front-foot style of play and were first and second with regards to their average possession share (59.4) and shots taken (743).

They fell short of the top two due to a few too many hard luck stories towards the end of the campaign, although there have been more recent signs of an improvement with regards to the crucial finer details of the game.

Boro resisted heroically for large parts of their semi-final second leg against Southampton and were only undone in extra-time by Shea Charles's attempted cross which found its way into the far corner of Sol Brynn's net.

Over the two legs the Teessiders gave a strong performance against the division's best team in 2026 and, if they can reach that level at Wembley, they will have a great chance of succeeding.

Riley can rise to the occasion

Hayden Hackney's absence over the last couple of months has forced Middlesbrough into a midfield rejig. Riley McGree has had a greater license to get forward and did it to good effect when scoring in the playoff semi-final second leg at Southampton. The Australian has been getting into a lot of good areas and can hit the target at Wembley.

Coyle could lose his cool

Lewie Coyle has been a regular yellow-card recipient with six of his 12 Championship yellow cards coming within his last 12 league appearances. He faces a tough afternoon in close contact with pacy Boro attacker Tommy Conway and looks overpriced to be the first entrant into the referee's notebook.

Hull vs Middlesbrough Bet Builder

Morgan Whittaker to score at any time

Whittaker has magic in his left boot and can come up with a moment for the big occasion.

Luke Ayling to be fouled over 1.5 times

The defender has received the third-highest number of fouls among Middlesbrough players this season and could be subjected to at least another two this weekend.

Under four goals

The majority of playoff finals are tight affairs and another low-scoring outcome looks likely.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for Hull vs Middlesbrough

♦ Hull have won just two of their last nine fixtures

♦ Eight of Hull's last nine games have featured fewer than four goals

♦ Middlesbrough have won three of their last four matches against Hull

♦ Boro have started the scoring in five of their last six matches

♦ Middlesbrough haven't been behind at the break in any of their last seven fixtures

Hull vs Middlesbrough betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Saturday's big match at Wembley. Here are their latest odds:

Market Odds Hull 31-10 Middlesbrough 5-6 Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Hull vs Middlesbrough team news and predicted line-ups

Hull

Kyle Joseph (ankle) has joined Cody Drameh (muscle strain), Amir Hadziahmetovic and Eliot Matazo (both knee) on the absentee list.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Pandur; Ajayi, Egan, Hughes; Coyle, Slater, Crooks, Giles; Belloumi, Millar; McBurnie.

Subs: Gelhardt, McNair, Dowell, Famewo, Hirakawa, Koumas, Lundstram.

Middlesbrough

Hayden Hackney (calf) and Alex Bangura (muscle strain) are doubts and Alfie Jones and Darragh Lenihan (both ankle) are long-term absentees.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Malanda; Brittain, Morris, McGree, Targett; Whittaker, Conway; Strelec.

Subs: Browne, Castledine, Sarmiento, Hansen, Hackney, Silvera, Gilbert.

Read more:

Middlesbrough odds-on for Premier League after Southampton expelled

Premier League news, odds and analysis: Arsenal 6-4 to go back-to-back

FAQs

When is Hull vs Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final?

Hull vs Middlesbrough takes place on Saturday, May 23 and kicks off at 3.30pm BST.

Where is Hull vs Middlesbrough being played?

The venue for the game is Wembley Stadium in London.

Where can I watch Hull vs Middlesbrough?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Hull vs Middlesbrough?

Hull are 31-10 to win in 90 minutes, Middlesbrough are 5-6 and the draw is 27-10 with bet365.

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