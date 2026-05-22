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Hull vs Middlesbrough bet builder tips

Morgan Whittaker to score at any time

Luke Ayling to be fouled over 1.5 times

Under four goals

6-1 with bet365

Morgan Whittaker to score at any time

It might require a moment of magic to break the deadlock in the Championship playoff final and Middlesbrough's Morgan Whittaker looks the man most likely to provide it.

Whittaker is Boro's top league scorer this term with 14 Championship goals, including three from his final three league appearances of the season.

He helped to tame the Tigers with a goal and an assist in last December's 4-1 victory at the MKM Stadium and was the main man for Plymouth in the 2023-24 Championship season, scoring 19 goals as they narrowly avoided relegation.

Previous to his spells in Devon and on Teesside, Whittaker had struggled for regular game time during two-and-a-half years on Swansea's books.

However, these days he looks like a player with Premier League potential and can play his part in taking Boro back to the promised land.

Luke Ayling to be fouled over 1.5 times

Experienced defender Luke Ayling was a part of the Leeds team who won the Championship in 2019-20 and his leadership and versatility have made him an asset to Middlesbrough's promotion push.

Ayling is the most carded Middlesbrough player this season with nine yellows in 43 Championship appearances, but the statistics would suggest that he receives more rough treatment than he dishes out.

Over the course of the league campaign, Ayling committed 25 fouls, but was fouled on 60 occasions.

There could be plenty of rough stuff from physical Hull forwards Oli McBurnie and Joe Gelhardt, so it makes sense to anticipate more multiple fouls against the Boro veteran.

Under four goals

In recent times the majority of Championship playoff finals have been tactical affairs with a fairly low number of goals.

Of the last 14 instalments, none of them have featured more than three goals and only two of those contests have been decided by more than one goal.

Another tight game is on the cards with under four goals likely to cop for the 15th successive time.

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