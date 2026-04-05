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Hull vs Coventry predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Hull vs Coventry in the Championship. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at the MKM Stadium.
Hull vs Coventry kick-off, date & TV info
Date Monday, April 6
Kick-off 8pm
Venue MKM Stadium, Hull
Competition Championship
TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football
Coventry are 11 points clear at the top of the Championship and the Sky Blues are closing in on the title and promotion to the Premier League.
Hull are in the promotion mix, too, as they sit fifth in the table, just five points behind second-placed Millwall.
Hull vs Coventry betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Coventry to win
3pts 10-11 bet365, Paddy Power
Hull vs Coventry preview
Coventry are closing in on the Championship title and can take another big step towards glory and a return to the Premier League with victory at Hull on Easter Monday.
The Sky Blues are 11 points clear of nearest rivals Millwall after Friday's edgy 3-2 win over Derby, and it looks only a matter of time before Frank Lampard's side clinch promotion and probably first place in the second tier with it.
Victory over the Rams was their eighth league win in their last nine outings and even though the fifth-placed Tigers have promotion aims of their own, the visitors should be too strong at the MKM Stadium.
Coventry remain perfectly in rhythm at the ideal time of the campaign and the confident Sky Blues, who have won their last four away games while conceding just one goal, can maintain their title push.
Hull are five points off second-place Millwall going into the Easter Monday fixtures and do look good enough to claim a playoff place at least this season.
However, they are 16 points worse off then Lampard's side and lost to the Lions, West Brom and Ipswich last month, while Friday's 1-1 draw at Oxford was another disappointing result.
Hull vs Coventry Bet Builder
Coventry to win
Coventry to have most corners
Hull to have most cards
Coventry to have most shots on target
Pays out at 10-1 with bet365
Key stats for Hull vs Coventry
♦ Leaders Coventry have won eight of their last nine Championship games
♦ The Sky Blues are on a four-game winning streak away from home
♦ The earlier fixture between the sides finished 0-0 in August
♦ Hull have lost four of their last six home games in all competitions
♦ Coventry are the league's top-scorers with 84 goals
Hull vs Coventry betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on Hull vs Coventry in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Monday's match.
|Market
|Odds
|Hull
|3-1
|Coventry
|10-11
|Draw
|5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Hull vs Coventry team news and predicted line-ups
Hull
Hull's injury problems persist with Akin Famewo, Ryan Giles, Regan Slater, Matty Jacob, Darko Gyabi and Eliot Matazo all still sidelined. Lewis Koumas and Kieran Dowell are among the players pushing for recalls for the hosts.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Phillips; Drameh, Ajayi, Hughes, Coyle; Lundstram, Crooks; Belloumi, Koumas, Joseph; McBurnie.
Subs: McNair, Collyer, Dowell, Egan, Hadziahmetovic, McCarthy, Millar, Pandur.
Coventry
Ephron Mason-Clark, Haji Wright and Jack Rudoni are all hoping for recalls after starting the clash with Derby on the bench. Joel Latibeaudiere should return to the squad after his recent international duty, while Brandon Thomas-Asante is closing in on a return from injury and could be included, but Miguel Brau remains absent.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Grimes, Onyeka; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Wright.
Subs: Bidwell, Kesler-Hayden, Markelo, Torp, Wilson, Woolfenden, Latibeaudiere.
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Hull vs Coventry predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
FAQs
When is Hull vs Coventry in the Championship?
Hull vs Coventry takes place on Monday, April 6 and kicks off at 8pm BST.
Where is Hull vs Coventry being played?
Hull vs Coventry will take place at MKM Stadium, Hull.
Where can I watch Hull vs Coventry?
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Hull vs Coventry?
Hull are 3-1 to win, Coventry are priced at 10-11, and the draw is 5-2.
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Published on inChampionship
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