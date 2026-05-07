Hull vs Millwall predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Hull vs Millwall kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, May 8

Kick-off 8pm

Venue MKM Stadium, Hull

Competition Championship playoffs

TV Sky Sports Football & Main Event

Hull and Millwall have battled for 46 games to earn their places in the Championship playoffs and the quest for promotion continues in the semi-final first leg at the MKM Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers sealed their top-six spot at the last moment with last Saturday's 2-1 triumph at home to Norwich, while Millwall finished only one point below second-placed Ipswich.

Hull vs Millwall betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw

1pt 23-10 Coral

Best player bet

Tristan Crama to have a shot on target

11-2 Paddy Power

Longshot

Ryan Leonard first player booked

18-1 Hills

Hull vs Millwall preview

Millwall came the closest of the Championship playoff participants to winning automatic promotion, but they look well prepared for the battles to come and can start in a solid fashion by drawing with Hull in East Yorkshire.

Ten points separated the Lions from the Tigers after 46 games and there is a lop-sided look to the betting with Millwall quoted at 2-5 to reach the final and Hull available at 9-4.

However, there was a symmetry to the league results with Hull winning 3-1 in south London, where they took advantage of Femi Azeez's 74th-minute red card, and Millwall succeeding by the same scoreline on Tigers' territory.

Despite those results, it is likely that home advantage could have a big role to play over the next four days.

Millwall have registered 13 home victories, with ten of them accompanied by clean sheets.

They are a tough proposition in south London and would doubtless settle for heading into Monday's second leg with a level aggregate score.

The onus is on Hull to make the running in the first leg, but they are not a team generally at ease with a front-foot approach.

Hull are 19th on the Championship's average possession statistics with 45.7 per cent and have faced more shots (677) than they have delivered (513).

Given those statistics it is a surprise that Sergej Jakirovic's side have extended their campaign, but they have established a habit of winning tight games and they did exactly that last weekend when Oli McBurnie's double sealed a 2-1 triumph over Norwich on a high-pressure occasion.

Hull have shown good mental strength at key moments and that should not be entirely surprising because they have plenty of experience in the side, including seasoned centre-back John Egan, goalscoring midfielder Matt Crooks and 17-goal top scorer McBurnie.

But they are coming up against a well-coached and physical Millwall side who may have the edge in terms of individual quality.

Lions winger Azeez attracted January transfer interest from Ipswich, but he was unaffected by the speculation and has contributed 11 goals and seven assists.

Meanwhile, classy centre-forward Josh Coburn moved on from a slow start to the season by scoring six goals in his last ten appearances.

Coburn has been nursing a hip injury since being forced off in the 1-1 draw at Leicester, but he is pushing to feature from the start of the playoffs and that is great news for Millwall, because, based on this season's data, they average 1.96 points when the 23-year-old is in the team and just 1.60 when he isn't.

However, the former Middlesbrough man may not be fully fit and, with that in mind, it could be safer to side with the draw than back Millwall to grab a first-leg lead.

Crama could cause havoc in Tigers territory

Versatile Millwall defender Tristan Crama has had a solid season, performing well in the centre-back and right-back positions.

He poses a threat from set-pieces and looks overpriced to register an effort on target.

Leonard could lose his cool

Hull like to play with width and are especially effective down the left where adventurous full-back Ryan Giles often likes to overlap.

The right side of Millwall's defence will be tested and an early card looks possible for Lions' full-back Ryan Leonard, who has only recently broken back into the side.

Hull vs Millwall Bet Builder

Under 2.5 goals

A tense occasion is on the cards with chances and goals likely to be thin on the ground.

Femi Azeez to commit over 1.5 fouls

Azeez loves to score and create but he also works incredibly hard and often commits multiple fouls.

Matt Crooks to be carded

The Hull midfielder has racked up 13 yellow cards (the most in the division) and that tally may be about to increase.

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Key stats for Hull vs Millwall

♦ Hull have won just one of their last seven fixtures

♦ The Tigers have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 matches

♦ Millwall have drawn three of their last five away games

♦ Four of Millwall's last five matches have featured less than three goals

♦ Millwall are unbeaten in their last nine away games

Hull vs Millwall betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Hull vs Millwall in the Championship playoffs. Here are the latest odds for Friday's semi-final first leg:

Market Odds Hull 2-1 Millwall 11-8 Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Hull vs Millwall team news and predicted line-ups

Hull

Cody Drameh (muscle strain), Amir Hadziahmetovic and Eliot Matazo (both knee) remain absent for the home side.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Slater, Crooks; Belloumi, Gelhardt, Millar; McBurnie.

Subs: McNair, Lundstram, Koumas, Joseph, Dowell, Gyabi, Hirakawa.

Millwall

Josh Coburn (hip) faces a late assessment and Caleb Taylor (foot) recently joined Joe Bryan (muscle strain), Massimo Luongo (knee) and Lukas Jensen (Achilles) in the treatment room.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; Mitchell, De Norre; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Coburn.

Subs: Ivanovic, Cundle, Bannan, Mazou-Sacko, Langstaff, Doughty, Smallbone.

Read more on the 2025-26 EFL playoffs:

Championship predictions

League One predictions

League Two predictions

FAQs

When is Hull vs Millwall in the Championship playoffs?

Hull vs Millwall takes place on Friday, May 8 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Hull vs Millwall being played?

The venue for the semi-final first leg is the MKM Stadium in Hull.

Where can I watch Hull vs Millwall?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Hull vs Millwall?

Hull are 2-1 to win, Millwall are an 11-8 chance and the draw is 9-4 with bet365

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.