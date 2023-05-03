Huddersfield v Sheffield United predictions and odds: Terriers can tough it out and secure survival

Where to watch Huddersfield v Sheffield United

Huddersfield v Sheffield United predictions

Huddersfield have scrambled to the brink of Championship safety by securing 14 points from their last seven matches and they can get over the line by holding promoted Sheffield United to a draw at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers approached the final ten games of the season in 23rd place and six points below the dreaded relegation line.

However, manager Neil Warnock loves a challenge and has got them into a situation where only one point is required from two matches.

The second of those fixtures is a home game against relegation rivals Reading and there will be a huge motivation for Huddersfield to avoid the possibility of any final-day drama.

Huddersfield have scored 12 goals in their last six games, but a more pragmatic approach can be expected against the Blades, who are targeting a fifth successive league win.

Sheffield United can afford to play with freedom but they are running into a resilient, confident Huddersfield side and could end up frustrated.

Key stat

Huddersfield have drawn three of their last four home games

