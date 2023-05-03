Racing Post logo
Huddersfield v Sheffield United predictions and odds: Terriers can tough it out and secure survival

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Huddersfield v Sheffield United at the John Smith's Stadium in the Championship on Thursday

Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock can steer his team to safety
Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock can steer his team to safetyCredit: Getty Images

Where to watch Huddersfield v Sheffield United

Sky Sports Red Button, 7.45pm Thursday

Best bet

Draw
1pt 21-10 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Huddersfield v Sheffield United odds

Huddersfield 11-5
Sheffield United 31-20
Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Huddersfield v Sheffield United predictions

Huddersfield have scrambled to the brink of Championship safety by securing 14 points from their last seven matches and they can get over the line by holding promoted Sheffield United to a draw at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers approached the final ten games of the season in 23rd place and six points below the dreaded relegation line.

However, manager Neil Warnock loves a challenge and has got them into a situation where only one point is required from two matches.

The second of those fixtures is a home game against relegation rivals Reading and there will be a huge motivation for Huddersfield to avoid the possibility of any final-day drama.

Huddersfield have scored 12 goals in their last six games, but a more pragmatic approach can be expected against the Blades, who are targeting a fifth successive league win.

Sheffield United can afford to play with freedom but they are running into a resilient, confident Huddersfield side and could end up frustrated.

Key stat

Huddersfield have drawn three of their last four home games

Today's top sports betting stories

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 3 May 2023Last updated 14:13, 3 May 2023
