Harrogate vs Notts County predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Harrogate vs Notts County kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, March 28

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue Exercise Stadium, Harrogate

Competition League Two

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

There will be plenty on the line at the Exercise Stadium in League Two on Saturday as relegation-threatened Harrogate play host to a Notts County team aiming to get their automatic promotion push back on track.

It has been a difficult season for Harrogate, whose six-year stay in the EFL is under major threat. The Sulphurites are second-bottom and a point adrift of safety after losing three of their last four games.

Notts County missed the chance to move into the top three following a chastening midweek defeat at Oldham, but the Magpies can break into the automatic promotion positions, for a few hours at least, if they return to winning ways in North Yorkshire.

Harrogate vs Notts County betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Notts County to win

2pts 9-10 bet365

Harrogate vs Notts County preview

Harrogate are deep in the relegation mire and their record at the Exercise Stadium is one of the main reasons they are languishing in the bottom two.

Simon Weaver's side have collected just 12 points from 19 home matches, the lowest total of any team in the division, while they have only won once in the league in front of their own supporters since September.

A mini-revival in February, which included a rare home win over Cambridge, has been brought to a halt by three defeats in four matches this month, and a visit from high-flying Notts County is unlikely to bring any respite for the division's lowest scorers.

Notts County were beaten 3-0 at Oldham in midweek but there were extenuating circumstances for that defeat as midfielder Ollie Norburn was shown a second red card of the month.

Before that setback, the Magpies had thrashed Cheltenham 5-2 on home soil and put four past Accrington Stanley without reply.

The return of 14-goal leading scorer Matthew Dennis as a late substitute against Oldham was a positive on an otherwise difficult night and he should come back into the starting line-up on Saturday, further boosting Martin Paterson's promotion hopefuls.

The Magpies are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Harrogate, winning three of those games, and they are the value choice to pick up another three points on Saturday.

Harrogate vs Notts County Bet Builder

Under 3 goals

Matthew Dennis anytime goalscorer

Both teams to score – No

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Key stats for Harrogate vs Notts County

♦ Harrogate have picked up the fewest home points in League Two this season

♦ The Sulphurites are also the lowest scorers in the division with 29 goals

♦ Harrogate have won just once in the league on home soil since September

♦ Only MK Dons (76) have scored more League Two goals than Notts County (65)

♦ The Magpies are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Harrogate

♦ It finished 1-1 when the two teams met at Meadow Lane in November

Harrogate vs Notts County betting odds

Sign up with William Hill to bet on Harrogate vs Notts County in League Two. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Harrogate 11-4 Notts County 10-11 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Harrogate vs Notts County team news and predicted line-ups

Harrogate

Harrogate lost defender Chanse Headman to injury in last weekend's loss at Oldham – Lewis Cass is expected to take his place in the line-up. Stephen Duke-McKenna could also earn a recall.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Oxley; Cass, Heffernan, Gibson, Slater; Morris, Evans; Taylor, Hill, Duke-McKenna; Muldoon.

Subs: Faulkner, J Sutton, E Sutton, Brenan, Falkingham, Smith, Acquah.

Notts County

Top scorer Matthew Dennis should return to the Notts County starting line-up after injury, but Ollie Norburn will miss out after picking up his second red card this month against Oldham.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Belshaw; Macari, Ness, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Browne, Palmer, Jones; Grant, Jatta, Dennis.

Subs: Luker, Kouhyar, Hall, Iorpenda, Tangen, Ndlovu, Bennetts.

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FAQs

When is Harrogate vs Notts County in League Two?

Harrogate vs Notts County takes place on Saturday, March 28 and kicks off at 12.30pm GMT.

Where is Harrogate vs Notts County being played?

The venue for the game is Harrogate's Exercise Stadium.

Where can I watch Harrogate vs Notts County ?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Harrogate vs Notts County ?

Harrogate are 11-4 to win, Notts County are a 10-11 chance and the draw is 23-10.

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