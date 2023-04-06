Friday's EFL Championship and League One predictions: Argyle to bounce back
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Friday's matches from the Championship and League One
Where to watch Friday's EFL games
QPR v Preston North End
Sky Sports red button, 3pm Friday
Swansea v Coventry
Sky Sports red button, 3pm Friday
Best bets
Plymouth to win and over 2.5 goals
Morecambe v Plymouth, 3pm Friday
2pts 7-5 general
Preston North End
1pt 23-10 bet365
Both teams to score in Swansea v Coventry
2pts 4-5 Hills
Friday's EFL predictions
Plymouth suffered Wembley heartache in last weekend's EFL Trophy final, but Argyle still hold the upper hand in the race to win League One and they have landed a good opportunity to bounce back from their defeat at the national stadium when they visit Morecambe.
The Shrimps have lost four of their last five matches and were thumped 5-0 by Barnsley last time out.
Derek Adams’ side have developed a worrying habit of losing heavily when they are beaten and they have conceded at least three times in seven of their last nine defeats.
Only Ipswich have scored more goals than Plymouth in League One this season and no side has won as many games as Argyle (24). Take Steven Schumacher’s side to bounce back to winning ways in a game featuring at least three goals.
Gareth Ainsworth’s time in the QPR hotseat has not been especially happy, with the Hoops losing five of his six games at the helm.
Rangers have lost eight of their last nine matches and have been in freefall since topping the Championship table in November.
Relegation is becoming an increasing possibility - QPR have just a three-point cushion to the drop zone - and things look unlikely to get better when they welcome Preston to Loftus Road.
North End have racked up nine wins on the road this season and have won three of their last four matches. Indeed, Ryan Lowe's men have lost only one of their last nine games and that was to highflying Middlesbrough, so they could be overpriced to add to QPR's woes.
Coventry are one of a number of teams on the periphery of the top six in a competitive race for a playoff place, so their 4-0 defeat to Stoke last time out was a major blow to their hopes of an extended season.
However, they had been in good form prior to that defeat and they certainly know their way to goal.
They visit a Swansea side riding high after consecutive wins on Friday and the pair could put on a spectacle.
Four of the last five Championship meetings between these sides have seen both teams score and that scenario looks likely in Wales.
The Swans are the top scorers in the bottom half of the second tier but they have kept just two clean sheets in their last ten home league games.
