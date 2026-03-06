Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 6-5 selection in League Two

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Swindon

Crawley vs Swindon

League Two, 3pm

League Two highflyers Swindon have had mixed results since the turn of the year but they have a good chance of automatic promotion and can add to their points tally by defeating fourth-bottom Crawley at Broadfield Stadium.

There have been signs of frayed nerves in Swindon's recent home games and they have collected only one point from contests with Crewe and Bristol Rovers .

However, the Robins have won nine times on their league travels and they showed a strong mentality to triumph 2-1 at playoff-chasing Barnet on their last road trip.

Ian Holloway's side are outside the top three only on goal difference and have a wonderful chance of beating Crawley, who are just one point above the bottom two and on a trajectory towards the National League.

Crawley have been outside of the drop zone since November, but they have won just two of their last 20 league fixtures and seem to be desperately short of confidence.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-0 at Oldham last weekend and their rotten run looks set to continue.

Odds: 6-5 with bet365, Coral, Power

