Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 19-20 selection from the Championship

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Saturday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Championship fixture between Norwich and West Brom.

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, August 15th

Norwich

Norwich vs West Brom

Championship, 3pm Saturday

Norwich fell just short of reaching last season's Championship playoffs but they are intent on featuring in the promotion shake-up this time around and can start their season with victory over West Brom at Carrow Road.

Last season concluded prematurely for the Canaries, who won 13 of their final 20 league games. Their late-season revival was orchestrated by Belgian head coach Philippe Clement, who transformed a relegation-threatened side into a winning machine.

West Brom also benefited from a change of leadership with former player James Morrison overseeing the necessary improvements to steer them clear of the relegation zone.

But the Baggies have a fair way to go before they are competing at the top end of the table and Morrison may get a glimpse of the size of his task on their opening trip to Norfolk.

Odds: 19-20 with bet365, Hills, Paddy Power

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Now read our top acca tips for Saturday's football:

Football accumulator tips for Saturday, August 15

Both teams to score acca predictions

Jack Ogalbe has a 26-1 selection for the 12.30pm kick-offs

European acca tips: Our 18-1 acca from across the continent

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