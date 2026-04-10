Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 17-20 selection in League One

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied today's coupon and his best bet comes from the League One fixture between Burton and AFC Wimbledon.

Today's Football Bet of the Day

Burton

Burton vs AFC Wimbledon

League One, 3pm

Burton have got used to hovering just outside of the League One relegation zone but they can make a giant leap towards safety by defeating AFC Wimbledon at the Pirelli Stadium.

Two points separate Gary Bowyer's Brewers from fourth-bottom Exeter, who they must face in their final home game of the season.

But there are plenty of other relegation candidates, including 16th-placed Wimbledon, who are only four points above the relegation zone.

Johnnie Jackson's Wombles have taken just one point from their last six games and may be wondering where their next victory is coming from.

They lost 3-0 at home to Luton on Monday and their disappointment was increased by injuries to central defenders Joe Lewis and Patrick Bauer, who failed to make it to half-time.

Wimbledon will be keen to respond but they are heading to Staffordshire with a threadbare defence and may struggle to pick up any points.

Odds: 17-20 with Coral, Ladbrokes

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