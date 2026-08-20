Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 4-5 draw no bet selection from League One

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the League One fixture between Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, August 20

Sheffield Wednesday draw no bet

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford

League One, 8pm Thursday

Sheffield Wednesday seem to be regaining the winning habit and they can seal a fourth straight success by seeing off Yorkshire rivals Bradford in their first home game of the League One campaign.

Henrik Pedersen's side triumphed 1-0 at home to Bolton in the EFL Cup first round before following with a 2-1 victory at Leyton Orient in their third tier opener.

The Owls have made 13 summer signings – 11 of them permanent – and are moving on from last season's struggles.

They will be targeting a top-two finish and can win a close contest against the Bantams, who should also feel confident after their 2-0 weekend success at home to Peterborough.

Bradford continue to excel at Valley Parade but they are less reliable on their travels and were successful on just seven of 23 league road trips over the course of last season.

Odds: 4-5 with Paddy Power

Read more football predictions:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford predictions, 11-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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