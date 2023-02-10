Football accumulator tips for Saturday February 11: Boro to boost 14-1 acca

The EFL weekend features some key contests in the Championship including struggling Cardiff's meeting with third-placed Middlesbrough and Watford's fixture at home to promotion rivals Blackburn.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays over 14-1 with William Hill.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Middlesbrough to beat Cardiff

Watford to beat Blackburn

Charlton to beat Fleetwood

Swindon to beat Lincoln

Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets

Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Cardiff v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have racked up six wins in seven league games to climb from 14th to third in the Championship and their surge can continue with a victory over relegation-threatened Cardiff in the Welsh capital.

Watford v Blackburn

Watford are still in the Championship's top six despite an injury crisis. But they have a healthier squad this weekend and should be too strong for promotion rivals Blackburn at Vicarage Road.

Charlton v Fleetwood

Charlton have won four of five games to raise hopes of a push towards the League One playoffs and they should expect to see off struggling Fleetwood, who have lost six of their last seven league fixtures.

Swindon v Doncaster

Playoff-chasing Swindon have lost just three of 14 League Two home games this season and they can get the better of promotion rivals Doncaster, who have lost their last three away fixtures.

Follow us on Twitter