Football accumulator tips for Saturday December 16: Pick Posh in 8-1 acca

Championship highflyers Leeds get the chance to reignite their automatic promotion push on Saturday with a home fixture against Coventry while free-scoring Peterborough will be targeting a League One success away to struggling Fleetwood.

Leeds to beat Coventry

Southampton to beat Blackburn

Peterborough to beat Fleetwood

AFC Wimbledon to beat Salford

Leeds v Coventry

Leeds were beaten 1-0 at Sunderland on Tuesday but they have won seven successive home games and should sweep aside Coventry, who have been beaten on four of their last five road trips.

Southampton v Blackburn

Southampton stretched their unbeaten sequence to 13 games with a 1-1 draw at Coventry and they should follow up with a home win over mid-table Blackburn, who have lost ten of 21 Championship fixtures.

Fleetwood v Peterborough

Peterborough have hoovered up ten points from their last four League One fixtures and their potent attack should give them a decisive advantage over fourth-bottom Fleetwood, who have lost five on the spin.

Salford v AFC Wimbledon

Three wins in four have lifted AFC Wimbledon into the League Two playoff places and the Wombles can beat a Salford side winless in six outings.

