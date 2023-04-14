Football accumulator tips for Saturday, April 15: Black Cats can strike in 10-1 acca

Only a few weeks remain of the 2022-23 EFL season and there's plenty to be decided in the Championship, League One and League Two with promotion spots to be filled, playoff places up for grabs and relegation to be avoided.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Steve Davies has picked:

Sunderland to beat Birmingham

Morecambe to beat Wycombe

Salford to beat Colchester

Stevenage to beat AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland v Birmingham

Draws have held Sunderland back this season but they are still in the mix for the playoffs and, fresh from beating Cardiff 1-0, they should also be able to find a way past lowly Birmingham.

Morecambe v Wycombe

One win in 15 has left Morecambe in grave danger and their position could be made worse by Wycombe, who are eyeing the playoffs and have won eight times on the road this season.

Salford v Colchester

Salford recorded a great comeback at AFC Wimbledon last week which kept their League Two playoff push on track and they can build on that against Colchester, who are winless in four away games.

Stevenage v AFC Wimbledon

Stevenage are not out of the promotion race while their visitors have won just one of their last 15 and are still smarting from sinking to a late defeat against Salford.

