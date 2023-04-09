Football accumulator tips for Monday April 10: Happy Hatters headline 7-1 acca

For the second time in four days over this Easter weekend, there is a full EFL schedule for punters to tackle.

With the season coming to a close in the Championship, League One and League Two, there is plenty at stake and Aaron Ashley has studied the EFL coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 7-1.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Monday.

Monday's football accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Luton to beat Blackpool

Preston to beat Reading

Barnsley to beat Shrewsbury

Peterborough to beat Exeter

Luton v Blackpool

A Championship playoff place looks all but assured for Luton with six games remaining and the Hatters should strengthen their position at home to Blackpool, who have lost their last seven away games. The Hatters are unbeaten in eight and have won their last three league games at Kenilworth Road.

Preston v Reading

Preston have won four of their last five games to move into Championship playoff contention and they should bolster their top-six prospects against Reading at Deepdale. The Royals find themselves in the relegation places and matters are unlikely to improve as they are winless in nine away games.

Barnsley v Shrewsbury

Barnsley have not yet not given up hope of earning an automatic promotion place in League One and the Tykes look too strong for Shrewsbury. Barnsley have won their last seven home league matches while the Shrews have lost their last three, conceding 11 goals without reply.

Peterborough v Exeter

Peterborough have taken 13 points from the last 15 available to move into the League One playoff places and they can have the measure of Exeter on home soil. Posh have kept four straight clean sheets and have been scoring freely, which doesn't bode well for an Exeter side without a win in five away games.

