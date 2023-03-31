Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 1: Plump for the Posh in 7-1 acca

The end of the international break means a busier EFL schedule including home games for League One promotion chasers Barnsley and Peterborough against strugglers Morecambe and Oxford.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays over 6-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Middlesbrough to beat Huddersfield

Barnsley to beat Morecambe

Peterborough to beat Oxford

Port Vale to beat Cambridge

Click to add to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays over 6-1

Not got a bet365 account? Bet £10 & get £30 in free bets

New customer offer. Bet £10 & Get £30 in free bets. Sign up, deposit between £5 and £10 to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in free bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value. Free bets are paid as bet credits. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits/T&Cs apply. 18+

Huddersfield v Middlesbrough

Championship highflyers Middlesbrough are aiming to crank up the pressure on Sheffield United in the race for second place and they should have too much quality for third-bottom hosts Huddersfield, who have won twice in 15 matches this year.

Barnsley v Morecambe

Barnsley's League One promotion hopes were dented by a 3-1 loss at Exeter on Tuesday but a return to winning ways looks likely against lowly Morecambe, who have taken just eight points from 19 away games.

Peterborough v Oxford

Three successive victories have pushed Peterborough into the League One playoff reckoning and another maximum looks likely against fifth-bottom Oxford, who head to London Road on an 11-game winless run.

Port Vale v Cambridge

Port Vale performed well in last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Portsmouth and they can boost hopes of a top half League One finish by defeating second-bottom Cambridge, who have lost on 14 of their 18 third-tier road trips.

Follow us on Twitter