Football accumulator tips for Friday April 7: Owls top the bill in 17-1 acca

There's a stacked day of Football League action on Good Friday, with plenty of fixtures to go at in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Ace football judge Henry Hardwicke has studied the EFL coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 17-1.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Preston to beat QPR

Stoke to beat Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday to beat Oxford

Plymouth to beat Morecambe

QPR v Preston

Gareth Ainsworth’s time in the QPR hotseat has not been especially happy, with the Hoops losing five of his six games at the helm. Relegation is looking a real possibility and their troubles could deepen against Preston.

Stoke v Bristol City

Stoke still have a small squeak of reaching the Championship playoff spots and the Potters' decent run of form can continue when they host Bristol City.

Oxford v Sheffield Wednesday

Oxford have parted ways with manager Karl Robinson but have yet to taste victory under his replacement Liam Manning, who is trying to make defending a priority for a team who are winless in their last 12.

Morecambe v Plymouth

Only Ipswich have scored more goals than Plymouth in League One this season and no side have won more games than Argyle (24). Steven Schumacher’s side can bounce back to winning ways at Morecambe.

