Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Steve Davies

Best bets

Salford

4pts 10-11 bet365

Portsmouth

3pts 29-20 bet365, Betfair

Over 2.5 goals in Grimsby v Mansfield

3pts 21-20 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Lincoln

1pt 13-8 BoyleSports

Salford v Colchester

Colchester may just have salvaged their League Two status with Monday's 4-0 thrashing of a dire Crewe, but one rare high in a season full of lows doesn't mean they should be backed at Salford.

Indeed the hosts at a shade of odds-on look great value given that Salford are also in very decent nick and playing at a better level.

The U's had failed to score in six of nine matches before Crewe raised the white flag last time out.

Veteran John Akinde is still a handful at the age of 33 but Salford can more than match Colchester for firepower given they are the basement's joint top scorers.

And last week's late, late 3-2 win at Wimbledon will have done wonders for the morale of a side who have won six of their last nine at the Peninsula Stadium.

Shrewsbury v Portsmouth

The old 'bare bones' cliché gets an airing at New Meadow where Shrews boss Steve Cotterill won't be able to send out anything like his best team against Pompey – and they will probably pay for that.

Ryan Bowman, sent off in the 3-1 loss at Barnsley, is added to a whole list of injuries which have clearly played a part in Shrewsbury's four-match losing streak.

Portsmouth are without Joe Morrell – also banned – but have lost only two of 13 and are finishing the League One campaign in style.

Grimsby v Mansfield

The Stags are League Two's top scorers and should be able to gorge themselves on a Mariners' back line who haven't kept a clean sheet in five.

Mansfield are just outside of the playoff places and cannot afford to take any backward steps, so they'll be frustrated at Monday's 1-1 draw at home to Rochdale straight after four-goal wins over Crawley and Swindon.

Back a goal-feast at Blundell Park.

Lincoln v Port Vale

The side outside the top three in League One with the joint-fewest home losses? It's Lincoln, down in 13th who have lost only once at Sincil Bank this term.

Granted they draw too many but if they wanted a lift, then taking seven points out of a possible nine – four of those off Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth – has to get them believing before they take on flatlining Port Vale.

Accumulator

Sunderland 10-11 Wycombe 10-11 Salford 10-11 Stevenage 8-13

£1 acca returns £11.24 with bet365

First goalscorer

Tom Cannon Millwall v Preston

at 15-2 general

With six in six few frontmen are in better nick than North End's Cannon who can get the scoring started at The Den.

