Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Steve Davies

All matches kick off 3pm Saturday
Salford v Colchester
Colchester may just have salvaged their League Two status with Monday's 4-0 thrashing of a dire Crewe, but one rare high in a season full of lows doesn't mean they should be backed at Salford.
Indeed the hosts at a shade of odds-on look great value given that Salford are also in very decent nick and playing at a better level.
The U's had failed to score in six of nine matches before Crewe raised the white flag last time out.
Veteran John Akinde is still a handful at the age of 33 but Salford can more than match Colchester for firepower given they are the basement's joint top scorers.
And last week's late, late 3-2 win at Wimbledon will have done wonders for the morale of a side who have won six of their last nine at the Peninsula Stadium.
Shrewsbury v Portsmouth
The old 'bare bones' cliché gets an airing at New Meadow where Shrews boss Steve Cotterill won't be able to send out anything like his best team against Pompey – and they will probably pay for that.
Ryan Bowman, sent off in the 3-1 loss at Barnsley, is added to a whole list of injuries which have clearly played a part in Shrewsbury's four-match losing streak.
Portsmouth are without Joe Morrell – also banned – but have lost only two of 13 and are finishing the League One campaign in style.
Grimsby v Mansfield
The Stags are League Two's top scorers and should be able to gorge themselves on a Mariners' back line who haven't kept a clean sheet in five.
Mansfield are just outside of the playoff places and cannot afford to take any backward steps, so they'll be frustrated at Monday's 1-1 draw at home to Rochdale straight after four-goal wins over Crawley and Swindon.
Back a goal-feast at Blundell Park.
Lincoln v Port Vale
The side outside the top three in League One with the joint-fewest home losses? It's Lincoln, down in 13th who have lost only once at Sincil Bank this term.
Granted they draw too many but if they wanted a lift, then taking seven points out of a possible nine – four of those off Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth – has to get them believing before they take on flatlining Port Vale.
