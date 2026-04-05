Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Jamie Griffith: Hodgson's Robins to soar past Blades

Best bets

Bristol City draw no bet 2pts 21-20 general

Luton 3pts 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Mansfield 3pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Oldham draw no bet 2pts 19-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jamie Griffith's EFL acca



Ipswich 13-20

Luton 6-5

Mansfield 23-20

Cambridge 11-20

£1 acca returns £12.10 with Coral

Best EFL first goalscorer bet

Josh Coburn in Millwall vs Norwich

at 13-2 bet365

Millwall's Riverside hero Josh Coburn will be full of confidence after his match-winning brace against promotion rivals Middlesbrough on Friday and he should play another big part against Norwich.

Coburn has scored five goals in as many matches and should get plenty of chances against the injury-hit Canaries.

Jamie Griffith's EFL predictions

Bristol City vs Sheffield United preview

Having been without a job since leaving Crystal Palace in 2024, veteran tactician Roy Hodgson made a triumphant return to management on Good Friday as he led Bristol City to a 2-1 win at Charlton.

That victory came a huge 44 years after his last as Robins boss but he may not have to wait as long for his next three points.

On paper, Sheffield United should provide a sterner test than Charlton given the talent in their squad. However, Chris Wilder's side have completely lost their way and are now only one place above the Addicks.

Friday's 3-3 draw with Swansea, in which the Blades threw away a two-goal lead, extended United's winless run to five games and it is hard to see why they are so short for this trip to Bristol.

Despite usually conservative tactics, Hodgson's Robins racked up an impressive 2.6 expected-goals at the Valley, highlighting a willingness to let key men such as Scott Twine express themselves.

The veteran boss often makes an immediately positive impact at clubs – he did the same when returning to Crystal Palace in 2023 – and City can make it a six-point Easter weekend.

AFC Wimbledon vs Luton preview

A dreadful start to the campaign means there is still work to do if Luton are to make an immediate return to the Championship but a five-game unbeaten run has lifted them to within four points of the playoffs and the wind has certainly hit their sails at the right time.

The Hatters also have a trip to Wembley for Sunday's EFL Trophy final to look forward to and they should get a timely taste for capital gains when visiting AFC Wimbledon on Monday.

The Dons are without a win in five and four losses in that run suggests they are not up to the level of Luton, who finally seem to be clicking with Jack Wilshere's ideas.

Mansfield vs Burton preview

Like Luton, Mansfield have also taken 11 points from their last five League One games, with only leaders Lincoln (13) picking up more.

The Stags have left their promotion charge too late but they are far enough away from the relegation zone to be playing with freedom, and that has led to some impressive results.

A 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Bradford is the highlight, while wins over in-form Reading and Doncaster show an ability to get over the line and a 4-1 rout of Northampton proved their attacking prowess.

All of that is bad news for Burton, who have won just four of their last 17 games and are likely to put in a nervy performance as they teeter dangerously above the relegation zone.

Oldham vs MK Dons preview

MK Dons are clinging on to second place in League Two despite a three-game winless streak. However, a trip to red-hot Oldham may leave the Dons susceptible to the chasing pack.

Having picked up 25 points from the last 30 available, the Latics are League Two's most in-form team and a win could lift them into the playoffs.

Momentum is on Oldham's Micky Mellon's side after Friday's 3-1 win at Colchester – their sixth victory in seven outings – and while MK Dons have plenty of top players, they lack the consistency of their hosts.

Read more on the Easter Monday football:

Portsmouth vs Oxford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Hull vs Coventry predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Swansea vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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