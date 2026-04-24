Dan Childs: Newport fancied to claim a vital victory in League Two survival scrap

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Best Saturday EFL bets

All matches kick off at 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Newport

3pts 29-20 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Sheffield United

2pts 13-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Blackpool draw no bet

2pts 4-5 bet365, Hills

Bolton draw no bet

1pt 10-11 Paddy Power

Norwich vs Swansea Bet Builder

Norwich to win

Norwich have a slim, mathematical chance of making the Championship playoffs and they can add another three points against the mid-table Swans.

Mohamed Toure to score any time

Toure is full of confidence after netting four times in his last two appearances and his purple patch may continue.

Marko Stamenic to be carded

A difficult day for Swansea could include a caution for midfielder Stamenic, who has been carded in 11 of 34 Championship appearances.

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Dan Childs's Saturday EFL acca



Sheffield United 13-20

Bristol Rovers 4-5

Cambridge 1-3

Newport 29-20

£1 acca returns £9.68 with Coral, Ladbrokes

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Newport vs Oldham predictions

Five teams are involved in a tense League Two survival scrap, including third-bottom Newport, who can at the very least stay in control of their destiny by beating Oldham at Rodney Parade.

With just two games left to play, Barrow and Harrogate occupy the relegation places but it is incredibly tight with Newport only one point above the bottom two sides and Crawley two points clear of the drop zone.

Tranmere are four points clear after claiming a 3-1 midweek victory at Cheltenham but they head to title-chasing MK Dons this weekend and know that a defeat could drag them back into trouble.

There are many permutations but Newport will be aware that a victory could move them safe with a game to spare and that would be a massive relief considering their final fixture is away to fellow strugglers Barrow.

Newport have lost 27 matches which is more than all of their League Two rivals, but they are showing improvement at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Christian Fuchs's side have won two of their last three home fixtures, including a vital 2-1 success over Harrogate which was fully deserved.

And they have a wonderful opportunity against Oldham, who are no longer in playoff contention and head to south Wales on a three-game losing run.

Injury-hit Latics were beaten 3-2 at Barrow on their last road trip and they could go through a similar experience against another struggling side.

Sheffield United vs Preston

There should be a more relaxed atmosphere for the Championship fixture between Sheffield United and placed Preston, and it should go the way of the home side.

A top-ten finish is the best possible scenario for both clubs, who have failed to deliver a sustained promotion challenge.

However, there could be greater motivation for the home side, who owe their fans a reaction after Wednesday's dismal 3-1 defeat at home to Blackburn.

Blades manager Chris Wilder rang the changes in midweek by omitting first-team regulars Sydie Peck, Callum O'Hare, Femi Seriki and Andre Brooks and there was a price to pay as his side slumped to their 21st league loss of the campaign.

After the game Wilder spoke of the need to give a much better performance in the final home game of the season.

Preston will no doubt expect a stronger Sheffield United performance but they may struggle to come up with answers.

North End played to a decent standard in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Birmingham but they have won just three of their last 19 matches.

Blackpool vs Leyton Orient

Blackpool have moved to the brink of League One safety after four wins from their last five fixtures and they can finish the job with a home win over Leyton Orient.

Survival is within reach for the Seasiders, who are six points above the relegation zone with two games left to play.

But a more uncomfortable end to the season looks possible for Orient, who sit just three points and two places above fourth-bottom Exeter.

Orient wasted a huge opportunity with last Saturday's 2-0 loss at home to relegated Rotherham, and they are unlikely to fare any better against Blackpool, who will be going after a fifth successive home victory.

Bradford vs Bolton

Bolton are six points inside the League One playoff places and they can make sure of an extended season by winning at promotion rivals Bradford.

Bradford are just a point below the Trotters and will be equally keen to make sure of a playoff place.

However, Graham Alexander's side put a big effort into Tuesday's 1-1 draw at home to Plymouth and any subsequent dip in performance could leave them vulnerable against Bolton, who have lost just two of their last 19 fixtures.

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