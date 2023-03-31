Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Cardiff

1pt 29-20 general

Exeter draw no bet

2pts 4-5 general

Derby or draw double chance

1pt 8-11 Hills

Sutton draw no bet

1pt Evs Hills

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Cardiff v Swansea

Cardiff still have work to do in the Championship relegation battle but they have strung together some positive home results of late and can give their fans a huge boost by defeating fierce rivals Swansea.

Sabri Lamouchi's Cardiff side have taken seven points from their last three home matches and are certainly carrying more of a threat with loan signings Sory Kaba and Jaden Philogene showcasing their ability.

Philogene gave Cardiff the lead in a key game at Rotherham a fortnight ago but his efforts went unrewarded after a second-half downpour caused the abandonment of the fixture.

Kaba, meanwhile, has netted in three of Cardiff's last four home matches and poses arguably the biggest danger to Swansea, who have not kept a clean sheet on their last four road trips.

Russell Martin's Swans ended a six-game winless run with a 2-0 victory at home to Bristol City last time out, but they have not triumphed on their travels since January and could suffer against the battling Bluebirds.

Fleetwood v Exeter

Exeter have not finished in the top half of League One since the 2010-11 season, but they are 11th with eight games remaining and look a solid bet to win at mid-table Fleetwood.

The Grecians might have been a little concerned last October when Matt Taylor, the man responsible for leading last season's successful League Two promotion push, departed to take the reins at Championship strugglers Rotherham.

However, they have gone from strength to strength under Taylor's successor Gary Caldwell, who has got them playing an attractive and effective brand of football.

At a stage of the season when mid-table teams can lose a bit of motivation, Exeter have won three of their last four games. And they rose to a massive challenge on Tuesday night when winning 3-1 at home to promotion-chasing Barnsley.

Standards will need to remain high against Fleetwood, who are just three points further back having registered back-to-back successes away to Derby and at home to Lincoln.

However, the Cod Army have generally struggled at home, winning only six of 19 league encounters at Highbury Stadium , and could be the latest victims of Exeter's late-season surge.

Derby v Ipswich

Ipswich have cranked up the pressure on League One's top two by registering six successive wins, but their progress could be halted by sixth-placed Derby at Pride Park.

Derby have won only one of their last five but they have been beaten just once in their last 13 home league games and look overpriced to avoid defeat.

Walsall v Sutton United

League Two playoff hopefuls Sutton United have gone three games without a victory but they have a great chance to get back on track at the Bescot Stadium on Saturday.

Matt Gray's ninth-placed United are unbeaten in five away games and they can take maximum points from their trip to Walsall, who have won just once in their last 16 matches.

Hartlepool striker Connor Jennings has scored in two of his last three home appearances and looks like being one of the main threats to Swindon at Victoria Park.

